Nick Chubb nominated again for NFL's Ground Player of the Week

Nick Chubb was back where he belonged Sunday and he's in a familiar place Monday.

After rushing for 119 yards and a touchdown in his return to the field, Chubb was among the three players nominated for the NFL's FedEx Ground Player of the Week. His competition this week is Raiders RB Josh Jacobs and Buccaneers RB Ronald Jones.

This is Chubb's third nomination of the season. He's played in just five games.

Chubb, who missed four games with a knee injury, came back with a vengeance and led the way for a ground attack that amassed 231 yards. Chubb's backfield partner, Kareem Hunt, also cleared 100 yards, making the duo the franchise's first in 54 years to each rush for 100 or more yards in a game.

On the season, Chubb has rushed for 461 yards, averaging 6.1 yards per carry, and five touchdowns.