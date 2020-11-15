By the Numbers

By the Numbers: Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt do something no Browns duo has done in 54 years

Cleveland’s two-headed monster leads the way in Sunday’s win over Texans

Nov 15, 2020 at 05:21 PM
Gribble_Andrew-square-051419
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

111520_numbers

We're breaking down the biggest stats and milestones from the Browns' 10-7 win over the Texans on Sunday.

126 — Rushing yards by Nick Chubb, who made his first appearance since Week 4 against the Cowboys.

104 — Rushing yards by Kareem Hunt, his first 100-yard game with the Browns.

54 — Years since the Browns last had two RBs each rush for 100 yards in a game. Leroy Kelly (113) and Ernie Green (103) did it on Oct. 8, 1966 against the Steelers.

231 — Rushing yards for the Browns, their most since Week 4 and more than they had in the past two games combined.

0 — Turnovers in Sunday's game. It marked the first time all season Cleveland has won a game without forcing a turnover.

23 — Combined points surrendered by the Browns over the past two games. In the previous seven, Browns opponents scored 23 or more points in all but one game.

9.5 — Sacks on the season for Myles Garrett, who has the most in the NFL entering the late games Sunday.

6 — Field goals made on as many attempts from 40 yards or more by Cody Parkey on the season. His 41-yarder in the first quarter gave the Browns an early lead.

163 — Passing yards by Texans QB Deshaun Watson, who hadn't thrown for fewer than 253 in a game this season before Sunday.

2 — Plays of 20 yards or more surrendered by the Browns defense in the past two games. Both came Sunday, as Houston had a 29-yard pass and a 23-yard run.

10 — Points by the Browns, marking the first time they'd scored between 8-31 points all season.

Photos: Week 10 - Texans at Browns Game Action

Check out photos of the Texans against the Browns

The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 10.
1 / 38

The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 10.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 10.
2 / 38

The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 10.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 10.
3 / 38

The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 10.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 10.
4 / 38

The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 10.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 10.
5 / 38

The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 10.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 10.
6 / 38

The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 10.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 10.
7 / 38

The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 10.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 10.
8 / 38

The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 10.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 10.
9 / 38

The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 10.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 10.
10 / 38

The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 10.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 10.
11 / 38

The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 10.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 10.
12 / 38

The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 10.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 10.
13 / 38

The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 10.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 10.
14 / 38

The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 10.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 10.
15 / 38

The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 10.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 10.
16 / 38

The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 10.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 10.
17 / 38

The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 10.

Matt Starkey
111520-MS2_9887
18 / 38
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
111520-MS2_9903
19 / 38
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
111520-MS2_9969
20 / 38
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
111520-MS2_9914
21 / 38
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 10.
22 / 38

The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 10.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 10.
23 / 38

The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 10.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 10.
24 / 38

The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 10.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 10.
25 / 38

The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 10.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 10.
26 / 38

The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 10.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 10.
27 / 38

The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 10.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 10.
28 / 38

The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 10.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 10.
29 / 38

The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 10.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 10.
30 / 38

The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 10.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 10.
31 / 38

The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 10.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 10.
32 / 38

The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 10.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 10.
33 / 38

The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 10.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 10.
34 / 38

The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 10.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 10.
35 / 38

The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 10.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 10.
36 / 38

The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 10.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 10.
37 / 38

The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 10.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 10.
38 / 38

The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 10.

Matt Starkey

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Browns at the Bye: By the Numbers

Breaking down the most important stats as Cleveland heads into the 2nd half of the season
news

By the Numbers: Browns D can't get off the field in loss to Raiders

Sunday's 16-6 loss sends the Browns to 5-3 at the bye
news

By the Numbers: Baker Mayfield sets franchise record, sends Browns to comeback victory

Cleveland's QB completed 21 straight passes in the 37-34 win
news

By the Numbers: 3rd downs, turnovers send Browns to loss in Pittsburgh

Cleveland falls to Pittsburgh, 38-7, to end 4-game winning streak
news

By the Numbers: Kareem Hunt just keeps finding the end zone for 4-1 Browns

Hunt has most TDs through 5 games by a Browns player since 1969
news

By the Numbers: Breaking down an offensive performance for the ages

Cleveland racked up 307 rushing yards on its way to 49 points vs. Dallas
news

By the Numbers: It wasn't just the 5 turnovers; It's what the Browns did with them

Cleveland's offense capitalizes on big plays from the defense in Sunday's victory
news

By the Numbers: Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt clear 200 yards, help Browns run away from Bengals

Cleveland used a well-balanced attack to take down the Bengals
news

By the Numbers: Browns offense struggles to keep pace with Ravens

Cleveland falls to Baltimore, 38-6, in 2020 season opener
news

By the Numbers: Browns run game halted in loss to Bengals

The Browns' top offensive weapons couldn't find much ground in the season finale
news

By the Numbers: Browns struggle to contain Lamar Jackson in loss to Ravens

The defense did all they could to limit the second-year quarterback's dual-threat abilities

Advertising