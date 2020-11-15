By the Numbers: Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt do something no Browns duo has done in 54 years

We're breaking down the biggest stats and milestones from the Browns' 10-7 win over the Texans on Sunday.

126 — Rushing yards by Nick Chubb, who made his first appearance since Week 4 against the Cowboys.

104 — Rushing yards by Kareem Hunt, his first 100-yard game with the Browns.

54 — Years since the Browns last had two RBs each rush for 100 yards in a game. Leroy Kelly (113) and Ernie Green (103) did it on Oct. 8, 1966 against the Steelers.

231 — Rushing yards for the Browns, their most since Week 4 and more than they had in the past two games combined.

0 — Turnovers in Sunday's game. It marked the first time all season Cleveland has won a game without forcing a turnover.

23 — Combined points surrendered by the Browns over the past two games. In the previous seven, Browns opponents scored 23 or more points in all but one game.

9.5 — Sacks on the season for Myles Garrett, who has the most in the NFL entering the late games Sunday.

6 — Field goals made on as many attempts from 40 yards or more by Cody Parkey on the season. His 41-yarder in the first quarter gave the Browns an early lead.

163 — Passing yards by Texans QB Deshaun Watson, who hadn't thrown for fewer than 253 in a game this season before Sunday.

2 — Plays of 20 yards or more surrendered by the Browns defense in the past two games. Both came Sunday, as Houston had a 29-yard pass and a 23-yard run.