Matchup to Watch: Myles Garrett and Olivier Vernon vs. Jets LT Mekhi Becton

The Jets are winless no more after a 23-20 win over the Los Angeles Rams in Week 15, so they will be riding high when they take on the Browns at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.

In addition to a strong defensive performance, the Jets got a very efficient day from quarterback Sam Darnold, who was 22-of-31 passing for 207 yards and one touchdown. That was easily Darnold's best game of the year, and part of the reason why he was so comfortable was the great protection by his rookie left tackle, Mekhi Becton.

The 2020 NFL Draft was loaded with tackle talent, as the success of our own Jedrick Wills Jr. and many other can attest, but none of the prospects were as large, literally, as Becton. He stands at 6-foot-7 and weighs in at a whopping 369 pounds, which makes him the biggest tackle in the NFL. He is also playing his best football at the moment, having not allowed more than one pressure in four of his last five games. Over the last two weeks, Becton has allowed just one quarterback pressure on 65 total pass blocking snaps against the excellent pass rushers of the Rams and the Seattle Seahawks.