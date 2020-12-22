3 Browns named to 2021 Pro Bowl

Garrett ranks among the league leaders in strip sacks (tied for first with four), fumble recoveries (tied for second with two), forced fumbles (tied for third with four) and sacks (tied for fifth with 11). Garrett, who was also named the Browns 2020 Walter Payton Man of the Year, is the only Brown with multiple double-digit sack seasons and he has three (13.5 in 2018, 10 in 2019, 11 so far in 2020).

"This Pro Bowl nod means so much more than an individual accolade," said Garrett. "This is due to the collective efforts of the Cleveland Browns organization and the city itself. The hard work and sacrifice of our frontline workers, city officials and so many others allowed us the opportunity to play football in front of our deserving fans in 2020. I am incredibly honored to be representing the Browns and the City of Cleveland in the Pro Bowl for the second time. I can't wait to see where our hard work takes us next."