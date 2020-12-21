News & Notes: Chris Hubbard to miss 'significant time'

Versatile Browns G Chris Hubbard will miss "significant time" after suffering a knee injury Sunday against the Giants.
Filling in for injured starter Wyatt Teller, Hubbard went down on the game's second play and didn't return. He was replaced by rookie Nick Harris, who hadn't played guard since his sophomore year at the University of Washington.
With Teller unlikely to return Sunday against the New York Jets, Harris is poised to continue filling the role. Michael Dunn, who was elevated from the practice squad for Sunday's game, is among the top options to be the Browns' backup for as long as Harris is needed as a starter.
"He did his job. Played hard. Assignment sound. Got people on the ground," Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said. "Really pleased with how he performed."
Hubbard, who was Cleveland's starting right tackle the previous two seasons, has provided invaluable depth as the offensive line's sixth man. He's started games at both right tackle and right guard and filled in for a handful of snaps at left tackle. Lauded by teammates as a player who would be an every-game starter on most other teams, Hubbard will be definitely missed as the Browns look to make their first trip to the playoffs since 2002.
"Hub has given us great reps, not good reps, great reps as a versatile player," Stefanski said. "He is an outstanding teammate. We will miss him in the time that he misses but in terms of the whole picture of the injury, I will wait to put out something official."
Sheldon Richardson, who left Sunday's game with a neck injury, should be OK," Stefanski said. The veteran defensive tackle, who made a big stop on a Giants fourth-down run in the first half, exited the game in the third quarter and did not return.
DE Myles Garrett said Richardson, one of the Browns' most consistent defensive players this season, was smiling and laughing in the locker room after the game.
Asked if S Ronnie Harrison Jr. (shoulder) could return from injured reserve this week, Stefanski said, "we'll see." Harrison has missed the past three games since suffering a shoulder injury against the Jaguars in Week 12.
Joseph Steps Up
Stefanski highlighted the performance of veteran S Karl Joseph, who led the Browns with 10 tackles and recovered an onside kick in the fourth quarter. Joseph has been filling the void left by Harrison, and his role grew even more with veteran Andrew Sendejo sidelined with a concussion.
On top of playing every defensive snap, Joseph handled Sendejo's role as the leader of the punt team.
"He played well last night. Made a lot of tackles. Made plays on the football that we needed him to make," Stefanski said. "Running the punt team is no small feat and I know it was only three reps but he had never done it in his career. He took it very seriously, spent extra time with Prief (special teams coordinator Mike Priefer) to make sure he knew the whole operation. And then to make a play on the hands team, we have had a lot of moments in hands, and to have guys continually come away with that ball is a very big deal."
Early Look
Stefanski said he'd already watched a replay of the Jets' game from Sunday. The Jets downed the Rams in one of the biggest upsets in recent NFL history to collect their first win of the season.
"When our players see that tape, they will understand the challenge that is in front of us," Stefanski said.
Asked if he'd be paying attention to any of the games that impact the Browns' chance of clinching a playoff spot, Stefanski said he'd be focused on "the scoreboard of the Browns vs. the Jets."
"My initial peek at that game from yesterday," Stefanski said, "that is a team that plays really, really hard."