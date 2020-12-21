News & Notes: Chris Hubbard to miss 'significant time'

Versatile Browns G Chris Hubbard will miss "significant time" after suffering a knee injury Sunday against the Giants.

Filling in for injured starter Wyatt Teller, Hubbard went down on the game's second play and didn't return. He was replaced by rookie Nick Harris, who hadn't played guard since his sophomore year at the University of Washington.

With Teller unlikely to return Sunday against the New York Jets, Harris is poised to continue filling the role. Michael Dunn, who was elevated from the practice squad for Sunday's game, is among the top options to be the Browns' backup for as long as Harris is needed as a starter.

"He did his job. Played hard. Assignment sound. Got people on the ground," Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said. "Really pleased with how he performed."

Hubbard, who was Cleveland's starting right tackle the previous two seasons, has provided invaluable depth as the offensive line's sixth man. He's started games at both right tackle and right guard and filled in for a handful of snaps at left tackle. Lauded by teammates as a player who would be an every-game starter on most other teams, Hubbard will be definitely missed as the Browns look to make their first trip to the playoffs since 2002.