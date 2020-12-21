Monday Morning Snap Counts

Snap Count Review: Nick Harris, Browns O-line rise to the challenge

Cleveland lost Chris Hubbard just 2 snaps into Sunday's win over the Giants

Dec 21, 2020 at 12:16 PM
Andrew Gribble

We're breaking down who played how much in Sunday's 20-6 win over the Giants.

Chris Hubbard, starting in place for an injured Wyatt Teller, was lost for the game after just two plays. Rookie Nick Harris, who was drafted to play center, filled in for the remaining 62 snaps and more than held his own.

Rashard Higgins led all WRs with 47 snaps. Jarvis Landry followed with 45 and Donovan Peoples-Jones had 38. KhaDarel Hodge, in his first game back from a hamstring injury, played eight snaps.

David Njoku (31) and Harrison Bryant (30) split snaps equally as the No. 2 tight end. Austin Hooper led the way with 45.

Nick Chubb played 38 snaps while Kareem Hunt was on the field for 21.

— The entire Browns starting secondary — Karl Joseph, Sheldrick Redwine, Denzel Ward and Terrance Mitchell — played all 54 snaps. LB B.J. Goodson played 53.

— With Ward back, Kevin Johnson (32) resumed his normal role in the slot.

— Rookie LB Jacob Phillips, making his second start of the season, played 22 snaps. Malcolm Smith (32) had the second-most snaps among LBs.

— DT Sheldon Richardson played 30 snaps before suffering a neck injury in the second half.

Myles Garrett played 49 of 54 snaps while Olivier Vernon played 51.

Gamebook (14) [PDF]

Photos: Week 15 - Browns at Giants Game Action

Check out photos of the Browns against the Giants

The Cleveland Browns play the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on Sunday Night Football in Week 15.
1 / 49

Matt Starkey

