Browns can clinch playoff spot with Week 16 win and some help

Miami faces Las Vegas on Saturday at 8:15 p.m., setting up a possible win-and-in scenario for the Browns when they face the Jets on Sunday at 1 p.m. Both the Ravens-Giants and Colts-Steelers games will be played Sunday at 1 p.m.

The Browns still have a path to winning the AFC North, but that could come to an end tonight if the Steelers beat the Bengals on Monday Night Football. Cleveland would need to beat the Jets and see Pittsburgh lose both tonight and next week against the Colts to set up a Week 17 showdown between the Browns and Steelers for the division crown at FirstEnergy Stadium.

If the Browns win their next two games to finish the season with a 12-4 mark but don't win the division, they would enter the playoffs as a Wild Card team with the No. 5 seed.

Here's an updated look at the AFC standings. The top four teams have either clinched their division or are their current division leaders.

1. y - Kansas City (13-1)

2. x - Pittsburgh (11-2)

3. y - Buffalo (11-3)

4. Tennessee (10-4)

5. CLEVELAND (10-4)

6. Indianapolis (10-4)