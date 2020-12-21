Rookie Nick Harris strives to become 'best version' of himself at right guard

Harris was ready to go. He's spent time preparing at both center and guard all season, but he didn't care where he was needed. Center, guard, tight end, punter — he was ready to play.

That didn't go unnoticed by his teammates, either. Wide receiver Jarvis Landry made sure to speak with Harris after the 20-6 win and let him know how much he appreciated being there for the offense. The moment wasn't too big for Harris, and one of the Browns' biggest leaders wanted to make sure he knew that.

"The first person I went to after the game was him," Landry said. "He stepped up, stepped in and did what he had to do. The offense continued to flow as is. I told him 'I appreciate you. I appreciate the way you work. I appreciate the way that you can step into a role that you maybe weren't prepared for and still be able to get the job done.' It speaks volumes about this kid."

The Browns will likely continue to rely on Harris for next week and potentially beyond. Stefanski expects Hubbard to miss "significant time," while Wyatt Teller, who was the Browns' Week 1 starting right guard, continues to recover from an ankle injury. His status is "week-to-week."

Until then, Harris is the next man up at right guard. He proved Sunday that he'll always be in the zone at any position, any time.