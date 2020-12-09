Matchup to Watch: Browns LBs and safeties vs. Ravens TE Mark Andrews

In three career wins over the Browns, Andrews has at least 50 yards receiving in every game and totaled 15 catches for 205 yards and four touchdowns. That breaks out to five catches for 68.3 yards and 1.3 touchdowns per game. In two career losses to the Browns, Andrews was held under 35 yards both times and totaled just five catches for 47 yards and a touchdown, which is just 2.5 receptions for 23.5 yards and .5 touchdowns per game. It is pretty clear that putting the clamps on Andrews has lined up with a successful week for the Browns, and when he has broken out, the Ravens have been tough to stop.

The Browns have had their difficulties with tight ends this year, starting in Week 1 when Andrews posted five catches for 58 yards and two touchdowns. For the year, the Browns are allowing an average of 5.75 receptions (third-most in the NFL), 57.4 yards (seventh-most) and 0.75 touchdowns (second-most) per game to the position. The Browns have allowed a tight end to score in four straight games and two tight ends topped 50 yards receiving against them during that span as well. They need to snap that streak against the talented Andrews who enters red hot with 12 catches for 157 yards and a touchdown in his last two starts.