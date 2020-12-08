Nick Chubb voted Browns 2020 Ed Block Courage Award recipient

Cleveland Browns RB Nick Chubb has been selected by his teammates as the Browns' 2020 Ed Block Courage Award recipient. The Ed Block Courage Award is given annually to a member of each of the 32 NFL teams who exemplifies the qualities of Ed Block, the former head athletic trainer of the Baltimore Colts, based on courage, compassion, commitment and community.

"This is a big honor. I want to thank my teammates for this award," said Chubb. "I also want to thank the Browns athletic trainers and doctors for helping me get back on the field to do what I love."

After finishing second in the NFL in rushing last season with 1,494 rushing yards, only 46 yards behind Titans RB Derrick Henry, Chubb ranked third in the league with 335 rushing yards (first AFC) and was tied for second with four rushing scores following Week 4, when he sustained an MCL injury during the team's 49-38 win at Dallas. The Pro Bowl running back missed only four games while rehabbing and responded strongly when returning from injured reserve. After rejoining the active roster, Chubb recorded 464 rushing yards (116.0 yards per game) and three rushing TDs during his first four games, all of which resulted in Browns wins.

Chubb currently ranks third in the league in rushing yards per game (99.9) and first in yards per carry (6.0 avg.) among running backs. Despite missing four games, he stands fifth in NFL with 799 rushing yards (third AFC), tied for 10th with seven rushing scores (tied for fourth AFC) and first with 11 carries of 20-plus yards. Chubb has surpassed 100 rushing yards in five of his eight games this season, including a streak of three such contests immediately after recovering from the injury. The Browns are 12-4 overall when the Georgia native reaches the 100-yard mark.