Nick Chubb voted Browns 2020 Ed Block Courage Award recipient

Cleveland Browns RB Nick Chubb has been selected by his teammates as the Browns' 2020 Ed Block Courage Award recipient. The Ed Block Courage Award is given annually to a member of each of the 32 NFL teams who exemplifies the qualities of Ed Block, the former head athletic trainer of the Baltimore Colts, based on courage, compassion, commitment and community.
"This is a big honor. I want to thank my teammates for this award," said Chubb. "I also want to thank the Browns athletic trainers and doctors for helping me get back on the field to do what I love."
After finishing second in the NFL in rushing last season with 1,494 rushing yards, only 46 yards behind Titans RB Derrick Henry, Chubb ranked third in the league with 335 rushing yards (first AFC) and was tied for second with four rushing scores following Week 4, when he sustained an MCL injury during the team's 49-38 win at Dallas. The Pro Bowl running back missed only four games while rehabbing and responded strongly when returning from injured reserve. After rejoining the active roster, Chubb recorded 464 rushing yards (116.0 yards per game) and three rushing TDs during his first four games, all of which resulted in Browns wins.
Chubb currently ranks third in the league in rushing yards per game (99.9) and first in yards per carry (6.0 avg.) among running backs. Despite missing four games, he stands fifth in NFL with 799 rushing yards (third AFC), tied for 10th with seven rushing scores (tied for fourth AFC) and first with 11 carries of 20-plus yards. Chubb has surpassed 100 rushing yards in five of his eight games this season, including a streak of three such contests immediately after recovering from the injury. The Browns are 12-4 overall when the Georgia native reaches the 100-yard mark.
Since being drafted by the Browns in the second round (No. 35 overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft, Chubb has rushed for 3,289 yards with 23 TDs and added 63 catches for 502 yards with two scores. Last season, Chubb became the first Brown to register at least 1,000 scrimmage yards in each of his first two seasons and earned his first career Pro Bowl accolade.
Chubb has also been active in Browns Give Back's efforts in the Northeast Ohio community and the team's commitment to education, youth football and the First and Ten volunteering movement. This past offseason, he teamed up with VKTRY Gear to provide 500 free pairs of insoles to frontline healthcare workers. Additionally, Chubb annually hosts youth football camps in Georgia in conjunction with Patriots RB Sony Michel, his close friend and college teammate.
Chubb will be recognized tonight during Providence House's Annual Deck the House Benefit Auction, which will be hosted online this year. Browns alumnus T Joe Thomas and his wife, Annie, are serving as honorary co-chairs for the event. The program begins at 6 p.m. and can be viewed through provhouse.org/dth.
Providence House's Deck the House and the 2020 Ed Block Courage Award presentation highlights Day 5 of Browns Give Back's "10 Days of Giving." Throughout the event Browns players, coaches and staff members will share unique stories about community initiatives and contributions as part of the team's yearlong commitment to education, youth football, social justice and inspiring others to support their communities through the First and Ten volunteering movement.
In addition to the team's First and Ten volunteering efforts, "10 Days of Giving" encompasses the Cleveland Browns Foundation's "Stay in the Game! Keep Learning, Every Day" Network and Browns Youth Football. The "Stay in the Game!" Network is focused on promoting equal educational opportunities for all students and school districts in Ohio, as well as combatting chronic absenteeism, while Browns Youth Football remains devoted to assisting the development, safety and growth of youth and high school football throughout the state by helping inspire a love of the game.
Following "10 Days of Giving," the Browns host the AFC North rival Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium for Monday Night Football on Dec. 14. The team will highlight many significant initiatives as part of Browns Give Back's "Season of Giving" during the game, including recognition of local community partners and individuals who have made a meaningful impact on Northeast Ohio and beyond this season and throughout 2020.
Providence House, the Cleveland Browns Courage House for Children since 1999, protects at-risk children and supports families through crisis, strengthening communities to end child abuse and neglect. For more information, visit www.provhouse.org.
Cleveland Browns Ed Block Courage Award winners:
1984 - WR Willis Adams
1985 - DE Carl Hairston
1986 - TE Ozzie Newsome
1987 - RB Earnest Byner
1988 - LB Eddie Johnson
1989 - T Cody Risien
1990 - RB Kevin Mack
1991 - CB Mark Harper
1992 - WR Lawyer Tillman
1993 - WR Patrick Rowe
1994 - LB Carl Banks
1995 - DB Bennie Thompson
1999 - DE Derrick Alexander
2000 - LB Jamir Miller
2001 - OG Jeremy McKinney
2002 - TE Mark Campbell
2003 - DL Courtney Brown
2004 - RB Lee Suggs
2005 - LB Kenard Lang
2006 - K Phil Dawson
2007 - DB Gary Baxter
2008 - WR Joe Jurevicius
2009 - WR Mike Furrey
2010 - LB Eric Barton
2011 - LB D'Qwell Jackson
2012 - P Reggie Hodges
2013 - DB T.J. Ward
2014 - DL Desmond Bryant
2015 - OL Alex Mack
2016 - DB Joe Haden
2017 - OL Kevin Zeitler
2018 - DB Terrance Mitchell
2019 - S Juston Burris
2020 - RB Nick Chubb