Snap Count Review: Myles Garrett makes more than a 'cameo' in win over Titans

We're breaking down who played how much in the Browns' 41-35 victory over the Titans.

— Myles Garrett promised he would be making more than a "cameo" in Sunday's game, and that was definitely the case. Garrett played 52 of a possible 72 snaps after missing the past two games because of his placement on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Garrett collected a sack early in the fourth quarter to give him 10.5 on the season.

— Olivier Vernon was an iron man for Cleveland's defense once again. He played every snap.

— S Andrew Sendejo also played every snap. CBs Terrance Mitchell and Kevin Johnson were on the field for all but one.

— Karl Joseph (42) and Sheldrick Redwine (29) split time at safety.

— LB Sione Takitaki played 25 snaps after missing the previous week because of his placement on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

— M.J. Stewart Jr. took the vast majority of snaps (39) as the third CB.

— FB Andy Janovich, who missed the past two games while on the reserve/COVID-19 list, played 13 snaps.

— With KhaDarel Hodge sidelined, rookie Donovan Peoples-Jones (41) took over as Cleveland's third WR.

— Rookie Ja'Marcus Bradley, who was elevated from the practice squad Saturday, played the first 11 snaps of his career.