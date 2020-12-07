Monday Morning Snap Counts

Snap Count Review: Myles Garrett makes more than a 'cameo' in win over Titans

Cleveland's Pro Bowl pass rusher collected another sack in Sunday's victory

Dec 07, 2020 at 12:51 PM
Andrew Gribble

We're breaking down who played how much in the Browns' 41-35 victory over the Titans.

Myles Garrett promised he would be making more than a "cameo" in Sunday's game, and that was definitely the case. Garrett played 52 of a possible 72 snaps after missing the past two games because of his placement on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Garrett collected a sack early in the fourth quarter to give him 10.5 on the season.

Olivier Vernon was an iron man for Cleveland's defense once again. He played every snap.

— S Andrew Sendejo also played every snap. CBs Terrance Mitchell and Kevin Johnson were on the field for all but one.

Karl Joseph (42) and Sheldrick Redwine (29) split time at safety.

— LB Sione Takitaki played 25 snaps after missing the previous week because of his placement on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

M.J. Stewart Jr. took the vast majority of snaps (39) as the third CB.

— FB Andy Janovich, who missed the past two games while on the reserve/COVID-19 list, played 13 snaps.

— With KhaDarel Hodge sidelined, rookie Donovan Peoples-Jones (41) took over as Cleveland's third WR.

— Rookie Ja'Marcus Bradley, who was elevated from the practice squad Saturday, played the first 11 snaps of his career.

— T Kendall Lamm caught a touchdown on his only snap.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) and Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on December 6, 2020 at Nissan Stadium.
1 / 43

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) and Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on December 6, 2020 at Nissan Stadium.

Kevin Sabitus/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on December 6, 2020 at Nissan Stadium.
2 / 43

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on December 6, 2020 at Nissan Stadium.

Kevin Sabitus/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) and Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on December 6, 2020 at Nissan Stadium.
3 / 43

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) and Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on December 6, 2020 at Nissan Stadium.

Kevin Sabitus/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) and Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on December 6, 2020 at Nissan Stadium.
4 / 43

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) and Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on December 6, 2020 at Nissan Stadium.

Kevin Sabitus/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on December 6, 2020 at Nissan Stadium.
5 / 43

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on December 6, 2020 at Nissan Stadium.

Kevin Sabitus/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Cody Parkey (2) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on December 6, 2020 at Nissan Stadium.
6 / 43

Kicker Cody Parkey (2) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on December 6, 2020 at Nissan Stadium.

Kevin Sabitus/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on December 6, 2020 at Nissan Stadium.
7 / 43

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on December 6, 2020 at Nissan Stadium.

Kevin Sabitus/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on December 6, 2020 at Nissan Stadium.
8 / 43

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on December 6, 2020 at Nissan Stadium.

Kevin Sabitus/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Kevin Johnson (28) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on December 6, 2020 at Nissan Stadium.
9 / 43

Cornerback Kevin Johnson (28) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on December 6, 2020 at Nissan Stadium.

Kevin Sabitus/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on December 6, 2020 at Nissan Stadium.
10 / 43

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on December 6, 2020 at Nissan Stadium.

Kevin Sabitus/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on December 6, 2020 at Nissan Stadium.
11 / 43

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on December 6, 2020 at Nissan Stadium.

Kevin Sabitus/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on December 6, 2020 at Nissan Stadium.
12 / 43

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on December 6, 2020 at Nissan Stadium.

Kevin Sabitus/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on December 6, 2020 at Nissan Stadium.
13 / 43

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on December 6, 2020 at Nissan Stadium.

Kevin Sabitus/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on December 6, 2020 at Nissan Stadium.
14 / 43

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on December 6, 2020 at Nissan Stadium.

Kevin Sabitus/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on December 6, 2020 at Nissan Stadium.
15 / 43

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on December 6, 2020 at Nissan Stadium.

Kevin Sabitus/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on December 6, 2020 at Nissan Stadium.
16 / 43

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on December 6, 2020 at Nissan Stadium.

Kevin Sabitus/Cleveland Browns
Safety Karl Joseph (42) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on December 6, 2020 at Nissan Stadium.
17 / 43

Safety Karl Joseph (42) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on December 6, 2020 at Nissan Stadium.

Kevin Sabitus/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) and Tight end Austin Hooper (81) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on December 6, 2020 at Nissan Stadium.
18 / 43

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) and Tight end Austin Hooper (81) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on December 6, 2020 at Nissan Stadium.

Kevin Sabitus/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on December 6, 2020 at Nissan Stadium.
19 / 43

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on December 6, 2020 at Nissan Stadium.

Kevin Sabitus/Cleveland Browns
Safety Karl Joseph (42) and Safety Andrew Sendejo (23) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on December 6, 2020 at Nissan Stadium.
20 / 43

Safety Karl Joseph (42) and Safety Andrew Sendejo (23) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on December 6, 2020 at Nissan Stadium.

Kevin Sabitus/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on December 6, 2020 at Nissan Stadium.
21 / 43

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on December 6, 2020 at Nissan Stadium.

Kevin Sabitus/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on December 6, 2020 at Nissan Stadium.
22 / 43

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on December 6, 2020 at Nissan Stadium.

Kevin Sabitus/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on December 6, 2020 at Nissan Stadium.
23 / 43

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on December 6, 2020 at Nissan Stadium.

Kevin Sabitus/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on December 6, 2020 at Nissan Stadium.
24 / 43

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on December 6, 2020 at Nissan Stadium.

Kevin Sabitus/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on December 6, 2020 at Nissan Stadium.
25 / 43

Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on December 6, 2020 at Nissan Stadium.

Kevin Sabitus/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Malcolm Smith (56) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on December 6, 2020 at Nissan Stadium.
26 / 43

Linebacker Malcolm Smith (56) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on December 6, 2020 at Nissan Stadium.

Kevin Sabitus/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Malcolm Smith (56) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on December 6, 2020 at Nissan Stadium.
27 / 43

Linebacker Malcolm Smith (56) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on December 6, 2020 at Nissan Stadium.

Kevin Sabitus/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on December 6, 2020 at Nissan Stadium.
28 / 43

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on December 6, 2020 at Nissan Stadium.

Kevin Sabitus/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on December 6, 2020 at Nissan Stadium.
29 / 43

Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on December 6, 2020 at Nissan Stadium.

Kevin Sabitus/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Malcolm Smith (56) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on December 6, 2020 at Nissan Stadium.
30 / 43

Linebacker Malcolm Smith (56) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on December 6, 2020 at Nissan Stadium.

Kevin Sabitus/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) and Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on December 6, 2020 at Nissan Stadium.
31 / 43

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) and Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on December 6, 2020 at Nissan Stadium.

Kevin Sabitus/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on December 6, 2020 at Nissan Stadium.
32 / 43

Tight end David Njoku (85) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on December 6, 2020 at Nissan Stadium.

Kevin Sabitus/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on December 6, 2020 at Nissan Stadium.
33 / 43

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on December 6, 2020 at Nissan Stadium.

Kevin Sabitus/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on December 6, 2020 at Nissan Stadium.
34 / 43

Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on December 6, 2020 at Nissan Stadium.

Kevin Sabitus/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) and Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on December 6, 2020 at Nissan Stadium.
35 / 43

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) and Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on December 6, 2020 at Nissan Stadium.

Kevin Sabitus/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker B.J. Goodson (93) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on December 6, 2020 at Nissan Stadium.
36 / 43

Linebacker B.J. Goodson (93) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on December 6, 2020 at Nissan Stadium.

Kevin Sabitus/Cleveland Browns
The stadium during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on December 6, 2020 at Nissan Stadium.
37 / 43

The stadium during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on December 6, 2020 at Nissan Stadium.

Kevin Sabitus/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Cody Parkey (2) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on December 6, 2020 at Nissan Stadium.
38 / 43

Kicker Cody Parkey (2) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on December 6, 2020 at Nissan Stadium.

Kevin Sabitus/Cleveland Browns
Punter Jamie Gillan (7) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on December 6, 2020 at Nissan Stadium.
39 / 43

Punter Jamie Gillan (7) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on December 6, 2020 at Nissan Stadium.

Kevin Sabitus/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker B.J. Goodson (93) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on December 6, 2020 at Nissan Stadium.
40 / 43

Linebacker B.J. Goodson (93) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on December 6, 2020 at Nissan Stadium.

Kevin Sabitus/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Olivier Vernon (54) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on December 6, 2020 at Nissan Stadium.
41 / 43

Defensive end Olivier Vernon (54) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on December 6, 2020 at Nissan Stadium.

Kevin Sabitus/Cleveland Browns
The team during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on December 6, 2020 at Nissan Stadium.
42 / 43

The team during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on December 6, 2020 at Nissan Stadium.

Kevin Sabitus/Cleveland Browns
A fan during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on December 6, 2020 at Nissan Stadium.
43 / 43

A fan during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on December 6, 2020 at Nissan Stadium.

Kevin Sabitus/Cleveland Browns

