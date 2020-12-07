Baker Mayfield up for NFL's Air Player of the Week after lights-out performance vs. Titans

Baker Mayfield is up for the NFL's Air Player of the Week after one of the best performances of his career.
Really, it was one of the best halves of Mayfield's career, as he threw for 290 yards and four touchdowns in the first 30 minutes of the Browns' 41-35 victory over the Titans. He finished 25-of-33 for 334 yards — his most since Week 4 of 2019. Mayfield's quarterback rating of 147 was his second-best mark in a game for his career.
Mayfield's competition this week is Lions QB Matthew Stafford and Raiders QB Derek Carr.
Mayfield became just the second player in team history to throw four touchdown passes in the first half of a game. The other was Hall of Famer Otto Graham, who did it all the way back in Dec. 1951. Mayfield also passed Graham for most touchdown passes by a Browns player in his first three seasons (70).
On the season, Mayfield is completing 62.7 percent of his passes for 2,442 yards, 21 touchdowns and just seven interceptions. Mayfield hasn't thrown an interception in his last 156 throws, a stretch that dates back to the first quarter of the Browns' Week 7 win over the Bengals.
Voting for this week's nominees is open until Wednesday at 3:00 p.m. ET at NFL.com/FedEx. Fans can also vote on Twitter.
Check out photos of the Browns against the Titans