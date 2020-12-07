Baker Mayfield up for NFL's Air Player of the Week after lights-out performance vs. Titans

Baker Mayfield is up for the NFL's Air Player of the Week after one of the best performances of his career.

Really, it was one of the best halves of Mayfield's career, as he threw for 290 yards and four touchdowns in the first 30 minutes of the Browns' 41-35 victory over the Titans. He finished 25-of-33 for 334 yards — his most since Week 4 of 2019. Mayfield's quarterback rating of 147 was his second-best mark in a game for his career.