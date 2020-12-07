Baker Mayfield up for NFL's Air Player of the Week after lights-out performance vs. Titans

Cleveland's signal-caller threw for four TDs in the 1st half of Sunday's win

Dec 07, 2020 at 10:44 AM
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

Baker Mayfield is up for the NFL's Air Player of the Week after one of the best performances of his career.

Really, it was one of the best halves of Mayfield's career, as he threw for 290 yards and four touchdowns in the first 30 minutes of the Browns' 41-35 victory over the Titans. He finished 25-of-33 for 334 yards — his most since Week 4 of 2019. Mayfield's quarterback rating of 147 was his second-best mark in a game for his career.

Mayfield's competition this week is Lions QB Matthew Stafford and Raiders QB Derek Carr.

Mayfield became just the second player in team history to throw four touchdown passes in the first half of a game. The other was Hall of Famer Otto Graham, who did it all the way back in Dec. 1951. Mayfield also passed Graham for most touchdown passes by a Browns player in his first three seasons (70).

On the season, Mayfield is completing 62.7 percent of his passes for 2,442 yards, 21 touchdowns and just seven interceptions. Mayfield hasn't thrown an interception in his last 156 throws, a stretch that dates back to the first quarter of the Browns' Week 7 win over the Bengals.

Voting for this week's nominees is open until Wednesday at 3:00 p.m. ET at NFL.com/FedEx. Fans can also vote on Twitter.

Photos: Week 13 - Browns at Titans Game Action

Check out photos of the Browns against the Titans

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) and Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on December 6, 2020 at Nissan Stadium.
1 / 43

Kevin Sabitus/Cleveland Browns
2 / 43

Kevin Sabitus/Cleveland Browns
3 / 43

Kevin Sabitus/Cleveland Browns
4 / 43

Kevin Sabitus/Cleveland Browns
5 / 43

Kevin Sabitus/Cleveland Browns
6 / 43

Kevin Sabitus/Cleveland Browns
7 / 43

Kevin Sabitus/Cleveland Browns
8 / 43

Kevin Sabitus/Cleveland Browns
9 / 43

Kevin Sabitus/Cleveland Browns
10 / 43

Kevin Sabitus/Cleveland Browns
11 / 43

Kevin Sabitus/Cleveland Browns
12 / 43

Kevin Sabitus/Cleveland Browns
13 / 43

Kevin Sabitus/Cleveland Browns
14 / 43

Kevin Sabitus/Cleveland Browns
15 / 43

Kevin Sabitus/Cleveland Browns
16 / 43

Kevin Sabitus/Cleveland Browns
17 / 43

Kevin Sabitus/Cleveland Browns
18 / 43

Kevin Sabitus/Cleveland Browns
19 / 43

Kevin Sabitus/Cleveland Browns
20 / 43

Kevin Sabitus/Cleveland Browns
21 / 43

Kevin Sabitus/Cleveland Browns
22 / 43

Kevin Sabitus/Cleveland Browns
23 / 43

Kevin Sabitus/Cleveland Browns
24 / 43

Kevin Sabitus/Cleveland Browns
25 / 43

Kevin Sabitus/Cleveland Browns
26 / 43

Kevin Sabitus/Cleveland Browns
27 / 43

Kevin Sabitus/Cleveland Browns
28 / 43

Kevin Sabitus/Cleveland Browns
29 / 43

Kevin Sabitus/Cleveland Browns
30 / 43

Kevin Sabitus/Cleveland Browns
31 / 43

Kevin Sabitus/Cleveland Browns
32 / 43

Kevin Sabitus/Cleveland Browns
33 / 43

Kevin Sabitus/Cleveland Browns
34 / 43

Kevin Sabitus/Cleveland Browns
35 / 43

Kevin Sabitus/Cleveland Browns
36 / 43

Kevin Sabitus/Cleveland Browns
37 / 43

Kevin Sabitus/Cleveland Browns
38 / 43

Kevin Sabitus/Cleveland Browns
39 / 43

Kevin Sabitus/Cleveland Browns
40 / 43

Kevin Sabitus/Cleveland Browns
41 / 43

Kevin Sabitus/Cleveland Browns
42 / 43

Kevin Sabitus/Cleveland Browns
43 / 43

Kevin Sabitus/Cleveland Browns

