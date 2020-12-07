News & Notes: Browns got a 'full day's effort' from 'pro's pro' Olivier Vernon

Olivier Vernon has played a big presence on the Browns defense throughout the second half of the season, and Sunday's effort was just another example of how important he's been.

Vernon never came off the field, playing all 72 defensive snaps. That was vital and necessary for the Browns, who dressed just three defensive ends for a game in which the team deployed five defensive linemen for stretches at a time. One week earlier in Jacksonville, Vernon played all but two snaps. The previous week, he won AFC Defensive Player of the Week after collecting three sacks against the Texans.

Vernon is second on the team with five sacks. All five have come since Week 8.

"He knew that it was going to be a full day's effort," Stefanski said. "I can't say enough about him from a standpoint of just constantly going. He is out there, and he is going. He is a very, very smart player, probably one of our smartest players. He understands how to rush. He understands what the defense is trying to do. We put him in some different spots yesterday, and he just kept coming and coming.

"I really think that speaks to obviously he is a pro's pro, but he takes really good care of his body. He works hard and gets extra in because he knows this is a long season."

Vernon and the rest of Cleveland's defensive line, buoyed by the return of Myles Garrett, played a pivotal role in limiting NFL rushing leader Derrick Henry to 60 yards, his second-lowest output of the season. Henry managed just 15 in the first half while the Browns built a 31-point lead.

The effort was even more rewarding for a Browns defense that had struggled of late to contain opposing running backs.