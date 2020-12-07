Browns claim WR Marvin Hall

Hall is 5-10, 192 pounds and in his fourth NFL season out of Washington. Hall entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Raiders in 2016 and has since spent time with the Cardinals, Falcons and most recently, the Lions. This season with Detroit, Hall played in 11 games and caught 17 passes for 290 yards and two touchdowns. For his career, he's registered 760 receiving yards on 36 receptions and five scores. Hall is a native of Los Angeles, Calif.