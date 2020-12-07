Transactions

Browns claim WR Marvin Hall

Fourth-year pass-catcher has 17 receptions for 290 yards and 2 TDs this season

Dec 07, 2020 at 05:10 PM
The Cleveland Browns have claimed WR Marvin Hall via waivers from Detroit.

Hall is 5-10, 192 pounds and in his fourth NFL season out of Washington. Hall entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Raiders in 2016 and has since spent time with the Cardinals, Falcons and most recently, the Lions. This season with Detroit, Hall played in 11 games and caught 17 passes for 290 yards and two touchdowns. For his career, he's registered 760 receiving yards on 36 receptions and five scores. Hall is a native of Los Angeles, Calif. 

The Browns will receive a roster exemption for Hall that will expire once he's permitted to join the team in accordance with testing protocols. He won't count against the Active Roster Limit until that time.

