Browns-Giants Week 15 matchup flexed to Sunday Night Football

Cleveland will take on the NFC East-leading Giants in primetime

Dec 09, 2020 at 12:03 PM
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

The Browns will be back in the primetime spotlight for a second consecutive week when they face the Giants on Dec. 20, at MetLife Stadium.

The NFL on Wednesday announced the Browns-Giants Week 15 matchup, which was previously scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m., will now be played in the league's marquee, Sunday Night Football time slot. The game will now kick off at 8:20 p.m. and air nationally on NBC.

It will mark the second straight night game for the Browns, who host the Ravens on Monday Night Football in Week 14. It's the second time in as many years that's occurred, and it involved the same two days and stadiums when it happened last year. (Week 2, Monday Night Football at Jets; Week 3, Sunday Night Football vs. Rams).

The Browns and Giants will both have the postseason on their minds when they face each other.

Cleveland, of course, is 9-3 and enjoying its most successful season since 1994 while the Giants have rallied from a 1-7 start, won four straight and find themselves atop the NFC East in a tie with the Washington Football Team. The Giants will look to make it five straight wins Sunday when they host the Cardinals.

Cleveland is 5-2 in its last seven primetime games. The Browns last played a road game on Sunday Night Football in 2005, when they traveled to Pittsburgh.

