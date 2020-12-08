Browns make roster moves

Transactions

Cleveland activates DE Porter Gustin from reserve/COVID-19 list

Dec 08, 2020 at 01:56 PM
The Cleveland Browns have made the following roster moves.

Placed on Reserve/COVID-19*:

G Wyatt Teller

Activated from Reserve/COVID-19:

DE Porter Gustin

Placed on Reserve/Injured:

WR Taywan Taylor (neck)

Restored to Practice Squad from Practice Squad/Injured:

WR Ryan Switzer

Released from Practice Squad:

DE Jamal Davis

*This reserve list category was created for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons. Per agreed upon NFL-NFLPA policy, clubs are not permitted to comment on player's medical status other than referring to roster status. Clubs may not disclose whether player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19.

