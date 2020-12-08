3 Big Takeaways: Baker Mayfield's hard count 'definitely a weapon'

1. Baker Mayfield's hard count 'definitely a weapon'

Baker Mayfield's hard count is loud enough and abrupt enough to make you jump out of your seat while you're watching the game from home.

Now imagine how a defensive lineman feels.

Mayfield's hard count has become a bona fide weapon for the Browns offense. He's regularly drawing opponents offsides and sometimes doing it as much as two to three times per game. Those 5-yard chunks are nothing to sneeze at, as they're sometimes the difference between a third-and-long or a third-and-manageable or even a third down and a first down.

Because of limited fans in stadiums this season, Mayfield is able to utilize it just as much on the road as he is at the friendly confines of FirstEnergy Stadium. In Sunday's game, Mayfield got Tennessee's Teair Tart to jump hard enough he didn't even attempt to retreat to his position.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said it hasn't occurred by accident. Cadence became a major point of emphasis for Mayfield when he arrived in Berea in July for training camp. Now, it's "definitely a weapon for us," Stefanski said. According to an analysis by Cleveland.com, Mayfield has drawn opponents offsides with his hard count 11 times this season.

"That was one of the things that was an emphasis for us because that was one of the harder things to do on Zoom," Stefanski said. "You tried to do some cadence work, but it just is not the same when it is live.

"He has done a nice job with it. We try to mix it up as much as we can and just give the defense one more thing to think about."

It's also another thing to think about for the Browns offensive line, which has to maintain its composure while Mayfield tries to get defensive linemen to jump. That's why it's more than Mayfield working on his different barks, tones and volumes. It's a full offensive effort to pull off what the Browns have thus far this season.