Matchup to Watch: Browns run D vs. NFL leading rusher Derrick Henry

Henry is on a roll himself, having rushed for 100 yards in three straight games and five of the last seven, including games of 133, 178 and 212 yards. The Browns run defense has been up and down this year, but they have not faced anyone like Henry. For the year, the Browns are allowing 83.7 yards rushing per game on 4.09 yards per carry to opposing running backs, both the 10th-best marks in the league. Over the first five games of the season, no running back ran for even 60 yards against the Browns, who really bottled up opposing rushers. Over the last six games, however, the Browns have allowed three different 100-yard rushers. In Week 6, James Conner of the Steelers ran 20 times for 101 yards and a touchdown. In Week 8, Josh Jacobs ran 31 times for 129 yards in the Raiders' win over the Browns. Last week, Robinson of the Jags ran 22 times for 128 yards and a touchdown. The Browns went 1-2 in those three games when allowing a 100-yard rusher and will have to sell out to keep Henry under the century mark Sunday.