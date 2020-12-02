Matchup to Watch

Matchup to Watch: Browns run D vs. NFL leading rusher Derrick Henry

Henry is the key to the Titans offense

Dec 02, 2020 at 10:18 AM
/assets/images/imported/CLE/photos/2014/site_images/nathan-zegura-hs-60x60.jpg
Nathan Zegura

Derrick Henry was the NFL's leading rusher in 2019, and through 12 weeks of the 2020 season, he is poised to go to back-to-back as the rushing champion. 

Henry has rushed for 1,257 yards (4.9 yards per carry) and 12 touchdowns in 11 games and is currently leading the league in rushing by 127 yards over Vikings RB Dalvin Cook and nearly 400 yards better than Jacksonville's James Robinson. Last week in the Titans' huge win over the Indianapolis Colts, Henry set the tone with three first half touchdowns en route to finishing with 27 carries for 178 yards and three scores. The week before, it was Henry who raced 29 yards for the game-winning touchdown in overtime against the Baltimore Ravens. 

The Titans feel like he is the 2020 MVP and his case seems to grow each week. The Browns need to try to put a halt to that MVP campaign and contain Henry if they hope to take down the talented 8-3 Titans.

Let's not forget that it was Henry and the Titans who got the 2019 Browns season off on the wrong foot when they came to FirstEnergy Stadium and put a whooping on Cleveland. In that game, Henry ran 19 times for 84 yards and a touchdown and added a back-breaking 75-yard catch-and-run touchdown. The good news is that these are not the 2019 Browns, and the past, in this case, does not matter at all. This is a new era for the 8-3 Browns, who always seem to find a way to win under head coach Kevin Stefanski. This will be one of their toughest tasks in the second half of the season, and limiting Henry might be their toughest matchup task all year, too.

Related Links

Henry is on a roll himself, having rushed for 100 yards in three straight games and five of the last seven, including games of 133, 178 and 212 yards. The Browns run defense has been up and down this year, but they have not faced anyone like Henry. For the year, the Browns are allowing 83.7 yards rushing per game on 4.09 yards per carry to opposing running backs, both the 10th-best marks in the league. Over the first five games of the season, no running back ran for even 60 yards against the Browns, who really bottled up opposing rushers. Over the last six games, however, the Browns have allowed three different 100-yard rushers. In Week 6, James Conner of the Steelers ran 20 times for 101 yards and a touchdown. In Week 8, Josh Jacobs ran 31 times for 129 yards in the Raiders' win over the Browns. Last week, Robinson of the Jags ran 22 times for 128 yards and a touchdown. The Browns went 1-2 in those three games when allowing a 100-yard rusher and will have to sell out to keep Henry under the century mark Sunday.  

In the Browns' favor is the fact that only running backs whose first names begin with the letter J have been able to get to 100 yards against them, and Henry's first name begins with the letter D. All kidding aside, two legitimate MVP candidates in Henry and Nick Chubb will take center stage in this playoff-level matchup Sunday. Whichever running back has the bigger day likely will go a long way to determining which team comes out with their ninth victory of the season.

Photos: Best of the Browns - Week 12

Check out the best photos from the Browns win over the Jaguars yesterday by the Browns photo team

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.
1 / 53

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) and Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) after a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.
2 / 53

Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) and Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) after a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Kevin Johnson (28), Tight end Austin Hooper (81) and Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.
3 / 53

Cornerback Kevin Johnson (28), Tight end Austin Hooper (81) and Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.
4 / 53

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.
5 / 53

Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.
6 / 53

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Olivier Vernon (54) and Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) after a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.
7 / 53

Defensive end Olivier Vernon (54) and Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) after a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.
8 / 53

Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.
9 / 53

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.
10 / 53

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.
11 / 53

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.
12 / 53

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Center JC Tretter (64), Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) and Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.
13 / 53

Center JC Tretter (64), Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) and Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.
14 / 53

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) and Center JC Tretter (64) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.
15 / 53

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) and Center JC Tretter (64) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) after a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.
16 / 53

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) after a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.
17 / 53

Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.
18 / 53

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.
19 / 53

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) and Joe Schobert after a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.
20 / 53

Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) and Joe Schobert after a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.
21 / 53

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.
22 / 53

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.
23 / 53

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Elijah Lee (52) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.
24 / 53

Linebacker Elijah Lee (52) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.
25 / 53

Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.
26 / 53

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.
27 / 53

Tight end David Njoku (85) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Mack Wilson (51), Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50), Linebacker Tae Davis (55), Cornerback Tavierre Thomas (20) and Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.
28 / 53

Linebacker Mack Wilson (51), Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50), Linebacker Tae Davis (55), Cornerback Tavierre Thomas (20) and Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.
29 / 53

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) and Running Back D'Ernest Johnson (30) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.
30 / 53

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) and Running Back D'Ernest Johnson (30) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.
31 / 53

Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back D'Ernest Johnson (30) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.
32 / 53

Running Back D'Ernest Johnson (30) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) after a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.
33 / 53

Tight end David Njoku (85) after a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.
34 / 53

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.
35 / 53

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Center JC Tretter (64) and Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.
36 / 53

Center JC Tretter (64) and Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.
37 / 53

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.
38 / 53

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82), Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80), Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) and Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.
39 / 53

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82), Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80), Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) and Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Adrian Clayborn (94), Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65), Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) and Defensive end Olivier Vernon (54) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.
40 / 53

Defensive end Adrian Clayborn (94), Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65), Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) and Defensive end Olivier Vernon (54) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Adrian Clayborn (94) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.
41 / 53

Defensive end Adrian Clayborn (94) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Center JC Tretter (64) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.
42 / 53

Center JC Tretter (64) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.
43 / 53

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Jovante Moffatt (35) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.
44 / 53

Safety Jovante Moffatt (35) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Olivier Vernon (54) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.
45 / 53

Defensive end Olivier Vernon (54) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Callie Brownson, serving as tight ends coach, before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.
46 / 53

Callie Brownson, serving as tight ends coach, before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.
47 / 53

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.
48 / 53

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.
49 / 53

Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Jovante Moffatt (35) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.
50 / 53

Safety Jovante Moffatt (35) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.
51 / 53

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Karl Joseph (42) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.
52 / 53

Safety Karl Joseph (42) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebackers Tae Davis (55), Mack Wilson (51), B.J. Goodson (93), Elijah Lee (52) and Malcolm Smith (56) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.
53 / 53

Linebackers Tae Davis (55), Mack Wilson (51), B.J. Goodson (93), Elijah Lee (52) and Malcolm Smith (56) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Matchup to Watch: Browns passing attack vs. Jaguars pass defense

After 3 straight run-heavy games, Browns should have plenty of opportunities to air it out
news

Matchup to Watch: Browns rush defense vs. Eagles RB Miles Sanders

Browns look to contain the impressive playmaker Sunday 
news

Matchup to Watch: Browns DBs vs. Texans WR Will Fuller

Browns look to snap Fuller's 6-game touchdown streak
news

Matchup to Watch: Browns pass coverage vs. Raiders TE Darren Waller

Containing Waller, especially on "money downs," and in the red zone will be critical to keeping the Raiders offense in check
news

Matchup to Watch: Browns rush defense vs. Joe Mixon

Holding Mixon in check is the key to defeating the Cincinnati Bengals
news

Matchup to Watch: Browns tackles Jedrick Wills, Jack Conklin vs. Steelers pass rushers

Protecting Baker Mayfield will be key against the leading sack generating defense in the NFL
news

Matchup to Watch: Browns No. 1 rushing attack vs. Colts' stingy, 4th-ranked run defense

Even without Nick Chubb, the Browns must continue to find success on the ground 
news

Matchup to Watch: Browns pass defense vs. Cowboys top-ranked passing attack

Pressure and coverage must work together to stop Dak Prescott 
news

Matchup to Watch: Denzel Ward vs. Terry McLaurin

Battle of the Buckeyes takes center stage Sunday
news

Matchup to Watch: Browns pass rush vs. Joe Burrow 

The Browns will look to generate plenty of pressure on the rookie QB
news

Matchup to Watch: Browns' front seven vs. Broncos running backs

Bottling up young runners Lindsay, Freeman key to Cleveland's success on the road

Advertising