News & Notes: Browns enter December on a 3-game win streak and want to keep ascending

The Browns are feeling good about what they've done to get to this crucial point of the season.

Just don't mistake that for complacency or a sense of satisfaction.

Cleveland won its third straight game Sunday in Jacksonville to move to 8-3. Five games remain, and all will carry massive importance if the Browns want to keep playing when the regular season comes to a close.

"It's really cool to see 8-3 in the City of Cleveland," G Wyatt Teller said. "We are playing well. We'll see if we can keep on playing well and play up to our competition and win some games down the road."

Teller allowed himself a second or two to bask in what the Browns have accomplished to this point before looking ahead to a schedule that features games against three AFC playoff contenders and a surging division leader from the NFC. That's how the Browns have been wired all season, and it starts with coach Kevin Stefanski, who asked his locker room full of players after Sunday's win if what they'd done was "enough."

A loud "No!" rang through the visiting locker room.

"That is the ideal here to be ascending in the second half of this season," Stefanski said. "Again, I mentioned December football. That is when you really do want to start playing your best football. We have to put a game together and a series of games together where our offense, our defense and our special teams all play at a high level."

That may just be required next Sunday against the Titans, who moved to 8-3 with a convincing victory Sunday over the Colts. This is familiar territory for Tennessee, which advanced to the AFC Championship in 2019 and is built to thrive in the later part of the schedule with its bruising, Derrick Henry-led running game.

Sunday's game starts a stretch that includes two home games against AFC North foes Baltimore and Pittsburgh, both of which dealt the Browns lopsided losses earlier in the season, and back-to-back games at MetLife Stadium against the NFC East-leading Giants and the winless Jets.

Stefanski called the Titans a "big challenge" for the Browns. They're the biggest reason why Cleveland isn't looking beyond the next game and into what could be a memorable December.