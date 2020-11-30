Monday Morning Snap Counts

Snap Count Review: Short-handed defense does heavy lifting in Jacksonville

The Browns were without a number of key players Sunday vs. Jaguars

Nov 30, 2020 at 02:38 PM
Gribble_Andrew-square-051419
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

We're breaking down who played how much in Sunday's 27-25 victory over the Jaguars.

— The Browns entered Sunday's game without the following players: DE Myles Garrett, CB Denzel Ward, LB Sione Takitaki, DE Joe Jackson, DE Porter Gustin, FB Andy Janovich and S Sheldrick Redwine. With the majority of those players coming from the defensive side, a number of players saw their playing time increase in a major way Sunday in Jacksonville.

— DE Olivier Vernon typically plays 80 percent of the snaps in a normal week. On Sunday, he played all but two of the Browns' 65 defensive snaps.

— DE Adrian Clayborn, in his most extensive work yet with the Browns, played 56 of 65 snaps. DE Cameron Malveaux, who was elevated from the practice squad Saturday, was on the field for 10 snaps.

— S Andrew Sendejo and CB Terrance Mitchell were on the field for every snap. S Karl Joseph filled in for an injured Ronnie Harrison Jr. and played all but one snap.

— CB Kevin Johnson started in place of Ward and logged 59 snaps. M.J. Stewart (30) and Tavierre Thomas (25) split time in the slot.

Malcolm Smith got the start in place of Takitaki and played 43 snaps.

Austin Hooper (47), Harrison Bryant (42) and David Njoku (40) all got a heavy dose of action.

Kendall Lamm filled in for Jedrick Wills Jr. for three plays after Wills' cleat got knocked off.

Nick Chubb was on the field for 41 snaps. Kareem Hunt played 28.

— The Browns did not have a fullback active Sunday for the first time all season. That meant more snaps for WRs Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) and Taywan Taylor (9).

Gamebook (11) [PDF]

Photos: Week 12 - Browns at Jaguars Game Action

