Callie Brownson 'stepped up to the challenge,' makes history as first-ever woman to serve as interim position coach 

Coach Kevin Stefanski knew exactly who to call on once he needed to make a temporary, last-minute coaching replacement on his sideline Sunday in Jacksonville.

The Browns announced Saturday before departing for the road game that Callie Brownson, who's spent the season as the team's Chief of Staff, would handle the gameday duties of tight ends coach Drew Petzing, who did not travel to Jacksonville after his wife, Louisa, gave birth to their first child Saturday morning. The appointment made Brownson the first woman to serve as an interim coach for a position group in an NFL regular season game.

Brownson, who was hired by Stefanski in January, has worked closely with Stefanski and the rest of the team all season. She's helped with day-to-day operations and planning for the offense, defense and special teams, so the choice was easy for Stefanski when he needed to find a replacement for Petzing.