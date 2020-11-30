Myles Garrett 'on track' to rejoin Browns on Wednesday

Myles Garrett is trending in the right direction and could be back with the Browns when they return to the team facility Wednesday.
The return of Garrett, who has been on the reserve/COVID-19 list since Nov. 20, would provide a "big boost" for the Browns as they prepare to face the AFC South-leading Titans on Sunday.
"We don't want to win without him. We'll do it, but he's a good player, so we want him out there," Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday. "The guys get a big boost when they see No. 95 out there with them. That's based on how productive he's been for us and all the game-changing plays he made or us throughout the season."
Garrett is one of five players and one of three defensive ends currently on the team's reserve/COVID-19 list. FB Andy Janovich has already been cleared and will come off the list Wednesday, Stefanski said.
The Browns are 2-0 without Garrett but will certainly welcome him back. The Browns on Sunday played with just three defensive ends on their gameday roster. And, of course, Garrett is one of the best in the league at what he does.
In nine games, Garrett amassed 9.5 sacks and forced four fumbles while seemingly making at least one game-changing play in each of the Browns' wins. Garrett was named AFC Defensive Player of the Month for October.
Stefanski said he was confident Garrett would come back raring to go.
"I know the kid and how hard he works, but the truth of the matter is I haven't put my eyes on him yet. I'll be able to answer that better throughout the week," Stefanski said. "Just knowing the pro Myles is and how hard he works, I do feel confident there."
In other injury news…
CB Denzel Ward (calf) likely will miss his second consecutive game Sunday against the Titans, Stefanski said.
S Ronnie Harrison Jr. continues to undergo tests on his injured shoulder. Harrison was hurt on the first play of Sunday's game and didn't return.
S Sheldrick Redwine (knee), who was out Sunday vs. Jacksonville, is considered day to day.
