Myles Garrett 'on track' to rejoin Browns on Wednesday

Myles Garrett is trending in the right direction and could be back with the Browns when they return to the team facility Wednesday.

The return of Garrett, who has been on the reserve/COVID-19 list since Nov. 20, would provide a "big boost" for the Browns as they prepare to face the AFC South-leading Titans on Sunday.

"We don't want to win without him. We'll do it, but he's a good player, so we want him out there," Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday. "The guys get a big boost when they see No. 95 out there with them. That's based on how productive he's been for us and all the game-changing plays he made or us throughout the season."