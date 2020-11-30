Myles Garrett 'on track' to rejoin Browns on Wednesday

Pro Bowl pass rusher has been on reserve/COVID-19 list since Nov. 20

Nov 30, 2020 at 01:11 PM
Gribble_Andrew-square-051419
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

Myles Garrett is trending in the right direction and could be back with the Browns when they return to the team facility Wednesday.

The return of Garrett, who has been on the reserve/COVID-19 list since Nov. 20, would provide a "big boost" for the Browns as they prepare to face the AFC South-leading Titans on Sunday.

"We don't want to win without him. We'll do it, but he's a good player, so we want him out there," Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday. "The guys get a big boost when they see No. 95 out there with them. That's based on how productive he's been for us and all the game-changing plays he made or us throughout the season."

Garrett is one of five players and one of three defensive ends currently on the team's reserve/COVID-19 list. FB Andy Janovich has already been cleared and will come off the list Wednesday, Stefanski said.

The Browns are 2-0 without Garrett but will certainly welcome him back. The Browns on Sunday played with just three defensive ends on their gameday roster. And, of course, Garrett is one of the best in the league at what he does.

In nine games, Garrett amassed 9.5 sacks and forced four fumbles while seemingly making at least one game-changing play in each of the Browns' wins. Garrett was named AFC Defensive Player of the Month for October.

Stefanski said he was confident Garrett would come back raring to go.

Related Links

"I know the kid and how hard he works, but the truth of the matter is I haven't put my eyes on him yet. I'll be able to answer that better throughout the week," Stefanski said. "Just knowing the pro Myles is and how hard he works, I do feel confident there."

In other injury news…

CB Denzel Ward (calf) likely will miss his second consecutive game Sunday against the Titans, Stefanski said.

S Ronnie Harrison Jr. continues to undergo tests on his injured shoulder. Harrison was hurt on the first play of Sunday's game and didn't return.

S Sheldrick Redwine (knee), who was out Sunday vs. Jacksonville, is considered day to day.

Photos: Week 12 - Browns at Jaguars Game Action

Check out photos of the Browns against the Jaguars

The Cleveland Browns play the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Stadium in Week 12.
1 / 47

The Cleveland Browns play the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Stadium in Week 12.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Stadium in Week 12.
2 / 47

The Cleveland Browns play the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Stadium in Week 12.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Stadium in Week 12.
3 / 47

The Cleveland Browns play the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Stadium in Week 12.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Stadium in Week 12.
4 / 47

The Cleveland Browns play the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Stadium in Week 12.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Stadium in Week 12.
5 / 47

The Cleveland Browns play the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Stadium in Week 12.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Stadium in Week 12.
6 / 47

The Cleveland Browns play the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Stadium in Week 12.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Stadium in Week 12.
7 / 47

The Cleveland Browns play the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Stadium in Week 12.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Stadium in Week 12.
8 / 47

The Cleveland Browns play the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Stadium in Week 12.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Stadium in Week 12.
9 / 47

The Cleveland Browns play the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Stadium in Week 12.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Stadium in Week 12.
10 / 47

The Cleveland Browns play the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Stadium in Week 12.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Stadium in Week 12.
11 / 47

The Cleveland Browns play the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Stadium in Week 12.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Stadium in Week 12.
12 / 47

The Cleveland Browns play the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Stadium in Week 12.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Stadium in Week 12.
13 / 47

The Cleveland Browns play the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Stadium in Week 12.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Stadium in Week 12.
14 / 47

The Cleveland Browns play the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Stadium in Week 12.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Stadium in Week 12.
15 / 47

The Cleveland Browns play the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Stadium in Week 12.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Stadium in Week 12.
16 / 47

The Cleveland Browns play the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Stadium in Week 12.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Stadium in Week 12.
17 / 47

The Cleveland Browns play the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Stadium in Week 12.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Stadium in Week 12.
18 / 47

The Cleveland Browns play the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Stadium in Week 12.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Stadium in Week 12.
19 / 47

The Cleveland Browns play the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Stadium in Week 12.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Stadium in Week 12.
20 / 47

The Cleveland Browns play the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Stadium in Week 12.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Stadium in Week 12.
21 / 47

The Cleveland Browns play the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Stadium in Week 12.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Stadium in Week 12.
22 / 47

The Cleveland Browns play the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Stadium in Week 12.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Stadium in Week 12.
23 / 47

The Cleveland Browns play the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Stadium in Week 12.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Stadium in Week 12.
24 / 47

The Cleveland Browns play the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Stadium in Week 12.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Stadium in Week 12.
25 / 47

The Cleveland Browns play the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Stadium in Week 12.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Stadium in Week 12.
26 / 47

The Cleveland Browns play the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Stadium in Week 12.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Stadium in Week 12.
27 / 47

The Cleveland Browns play the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Stadium in Week 12.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Stadium in Week 12.
28 / 47

The Cleveland Browns play the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Stadium in Week 12.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Stadium in Week 12.
29 / 47

The Cleveland Browns play the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Stadium in Week 12.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Stadium in Week 12.
30 / 47

The Cleveland Browns play the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Stadium in Week 12.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Stadium in Week 12.
31 / 47

The Cleveland Browns play the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Stadium in Week 12.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Stadium in Week 12.
32 / 47

The Cleveland Browns play the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Stadium in Week 12.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Stadium in Week 12.
33 / 47

The Cleveland Browns play the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Stadium in Week 12.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Stadium in Week 12.
34 / 47

The Cleveland Browns play the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Stadium in Week 12.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Stadium in Week 12.
35 / 47

The Cleveland Browns play the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Stadium in Week 12.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Stadium in Week 12.
36 / 47

The Cleveland Browns play the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Stadium in Week 12.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Stadium in Week 12.
37 / 47

The Cleveland Browns play the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Stadium in Week 12.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Stadium in Week 12.
38 / 47

The Cleveland Browns play the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Stadium in Week 12.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Stadium in Week 12.
39 / 47

The Cleveland Browns play the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Stadium in Week 12.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Stadium in Week 12.
40 / 47

The Cleveland Browns play the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Stadium in Week 12.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Stadium in Week 12.
41 / 47

The Cleveland Browns play the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Stadium in Week 12.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Stadium in Week 12.
42 / 47

The Cleveland Browns play the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Stadium in Week 12.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Stadium in Week 12.
43 / 47

The Cleveland Browns play the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Stadium in Week 12.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Stadium in Week 12.
44 / 47

The Cleveland Browns play the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Stadium in Week 12.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Stadium in Week 12.
45 / 47

The Cleveland Browns play the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Stadium in Week 12.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Stadium in Week 12.
46 / 47

The Cleveland Browns play the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Stadium in Week 12.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Stadium in Week 12.
47 / 47

The Cleveland Browns play the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Stadium in Week 12.

Matt Starkey

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Callie Brownson 'stepped up to the challenge,' makes history as first-ever woman to serve as interim position coach 

Brownson has done everything the Browns have asked of her as Chief of Staff. On Sunday, she was asked to make history
news

Jarvis Landry: 'We still have a lot of our best football ahead of us'

Baker Mayfield, Jarvis Landry, Joel Bitonio and Nick Chubb speak with reporters after the Browns' Week 12 win
news

Browns just keep finding ways to win and are by no means satisfied

Cleveland wins its 3rd straight game with big offense and just enough defense
news

Jarvis Landry 'does whatever it takes to win' as Browns' passing game takes flight in Jacksonville

Landry's patience for his first TD paid off, and what followed was one of his best games of the season

Advertising