Browns activate FB Andy Janovich, claim S Tedric Thompson

Thompson is 6-0, 204 pounds and in his fourth NFL season out of Colorado. Originally signed by Seattle as an undrafted free agent in 2017, Thompson has appeared in 37 games with 16 starts with the Seahawks (2017-19) and Chiefs (2020). He has recorded 82 career tackles, five passes defensed, three interceptions and two fumble recoveries. This season, he has appeared in eight games and registered 11 tackles. He is a native of Valencia, Calif.