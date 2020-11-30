Browns activate FB Andy Janovich, claim S Tedric Thompson

The Cleveland Browns have activated FB Andy Janovich from the reserve/COVID-19 list and claimed S Tedric Thompson via waivers from Kansas City.
Janovich has appeared in nine games this season and has helped pave the way for the Browns rushing attack that leads the NFL with an average of 161.4 yards per game. He was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Nov. 16.
Thompson is 6-0, 204 pounds and in his fourth NFL season out of Colorado. Originally signed by Seattle as an undrafted free agent in 2017, Thompson has appeared in 37 games with 16 starts with the Seahawks (2017-19) and Chiefs (2020). He has recorded 82 career tackles, five passes defensed, three interceptions and two fumble recoveries. This season, he has appeared in eight games and registered 11 tackles. He is a native of Valencia, Calif.
The Browns will receive a roster exemption for Thompson that will expire once he is permitted to join the team in accordance with testing protocols. He will not count against the Active Roster Limit until that time.