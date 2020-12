The Browns' Week 16 game against the New York Jets is set for Sunday, Dec. 27, at MetLife Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m. and the game is set to air on CBS.

The game was one of five the NFL left open-ended when schedules were released in May. On Monday, the league announced three of the games would be played Saturday, Dec. 26, and the other two, including Browns-Jets, would be a part of the traditional Sunday schedule.