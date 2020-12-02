Statement from Cleveland Browns on staff member's positive COVID-19 test

The team facility is closed and meetings will continue to take place remotely as part of the NFL-NFLPA intensive protocol 

Dec 02, 2020 at 09:22 AM
BrownsStripe
ClevelandBrowns.com
111320_helmet

Statement from the Cleveland Browns

"The Cleveland Browns were informed this morning that a staff member has tested positive for COVID-19. The facility is currently closed and meetings will take place remotely while contact tracing is conducted to identify any potential high-risk close contacts. The team will continue to consult with the league and medical experts on the appropriate next steps as the health and safety of our players, coaches, staff and the entire community remains our highest priority."

Related Content

news

News & Notes: Browns hopeful Ronnie Harrison can return by end of season

3rd-year strong safety was placed on injured reserve Tuesday
news

Browns sign DE Jamal Davis to practice squad

Cleveland makes a roster move before Wednesday practice
news

Matchup to Watch: Browns run D vs. NFL leading rusher Derrick Henry

Henry is the key to the Titans offense
news

3 Big Takeaways: Browns get Myles Garrett back in time for a 'big challenge' 

Cleveland takes on Derrick Henry and the Titans on Sunday

Advertising