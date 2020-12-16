Matchup to Watch

Matchup to Watch: Joel Bitonio and Jedrick Wills Jr. vs. Leonard Williams

Browns must contain disruptive Williams on Sunday Night Football

Dec 16, 2020 at 10:04 AM
/assets/images/imported/CLE/photos/2014/site_images/nathan-zegura-hs-60x60.jpg
Nathan Zegura

The New York Giants are coming off a devastating loss to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 14, but they have won four of their last five overall thanks to a very strong defense. 

The star of the surging Giants defense has been defensive end Leonard Williams, who has been a one-man wrecking crew up front. Williams' disruptive tendencies have been very evident of late and during the Giants four-game winning streak, his defense did not allow a single opponent to score more than 20 points. Since Week 5, no team has even scored 27 points against the Giants, with the 26 scored by Arizona last week representing the high point total.  

The Browns enter this game on a scoring tear of their own, averaging 36.7 points per game over their last three outings. They have scored at least 27 points in all three games and have topped 40 in each of the last two against likely playoff teams in the Tennessee Titans and the Baltimore Ravens. The key during that stretch has been excellent protection by the Browns offensive line, which has enabled Baker Mayfield to shred the opponent's pass defense. Maintaining that level of excellence this week will be a challenge against the ultra-productive Williams.

Williams plays defensive end in the Giants' 3-4 system and lines up on the right side more than 70 percent of the time. He is lined up either inside against the left guard or sometimes on the edge against the left tackle on the vast majority of his snaps, especially his pass rushing snaps (80-plus percent of the time). 

For the season, Williams has 8.5 sacks, second among all interior defensive linemen behind only Aaron Donald. His 12 tackles for loss are third among all interior defensive linemen this season as well. Williams has been even better of late, and over the last four games, he has been one of the most productive pass rushers in the entire NFL. Williams has 3.5 sacks, 10 quarterback hits and six hurries for a total of 19.5 pressures, or nearly five per game, during that span. His pressures have led directly to six sacks for the Giants in those four games, according to Pro Football Focus, and his pass rush productivity of 12.5 in Weeks 11-13 was tops in the entire league.

Related Links

The good news for the Browns is this will be a strength vs. strength matchup, as both Jedrick Wills Jr. and Joel Bitonio have been outstanding this season. Bitonio is the top overall graded left guard in the NFL this season, per Pro Football Focus, and has allowed just one sack and 12 total pressures in 13 games this year. Wills is the 15th-best pass blocking tackle in the league, per PFF, and has been even better of late. Since Week 8, Wills has allowed just one sack and six total pressures in six games. 

If that duo can limit the impact of Williams, look for Mayfield and the Browns to stay hot on offense and put away the Giants for their 10th win.

Photos: Best of the Browns - Week 14

Check out the best photos from the Browns game against the Baltimore Ravens yesterday by the Browns photo team

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
1 / 71

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
2 / 71

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
3 / 71

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Aaron M. Sprecher
Linebacker Tae Davis (55) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
4 / 71

Linebacker Tae Davis (55) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Jimmy Haslam, Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) and J.W. Johnson before a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
5 / 71

Jimmy Haslam, Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) and J.W. Johnson before a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
6 / 71

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Aaron M. Sprecher
Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
7 / 71

Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Aaron M. Sprecher
Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
8 / 71

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Brian Kolin/Cleveland Browns
Safety Karl Joseph (42) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
9 / 71

Safety Karl Joseph (42) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Aaron M. Sprecher
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) and Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
10 / 71

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) and Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
11 / 71

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Aaron M. Sprecher
Running Back D'Ernest Johnson (30) and Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
12 / 71

Running Back D'Ernest Johnson (30) and Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
13 / 71

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Aaron M. Sprecher
Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
14 / 71

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Aaron M. Sprecher
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
15 / 71

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
16 / 71

Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
17 / 71

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
18 / 71

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) and Center JC Tretter (64) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
19 / 71

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) and Center JC Tretter (64) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Aaron M. Sprecher
Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
20 / 71

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
21 / 71

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
22 / 71

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
23 / 71

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
24 / 71

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Olivier Vernon (54) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
25 / 71

Defensive end Olivier Vernon (54) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Tae Davis (55) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
26 / 71

Linebacker Tae Davis (55) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) and Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
27 / 71

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) and Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Olivier Vernon (54) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
28 / 71

Defensive end Olivier Vernon (54) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Brian Kolin/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
29 / 71

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
30 / 71

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
The team during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
31 / 71

The team during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Brent Durken/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
32 / 71

Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
33 / 71

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The stadium during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
34 / 71

The stadium during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
35 / 71

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Brian Kolin/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
36 / 71

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
37 / 71

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The team before a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
38 / 71

The team before a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
39 / 71

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Brent Durken/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
40 / 71

Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Brent Durken/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
41 / 71

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
42 / 71

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Brian Kolin/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
43 / 71

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The stadium during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
44 / 71

The stadium during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Brian Kolin/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Terrance Mitchell (39) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
45 / 71

Cornerback Terrance Mitchell (39) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Brent Durken/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
46 / 71

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Brian Kolin/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
47 / 71

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
48 / 71

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
49 / 71

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) before a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
50 / 71

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) before a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker B.J. Goodson (93) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
51 / 71

Linebacker B.J. Goodson (93) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Brian Kolin/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
52 / 71

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Olivier Vernon (54) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
53 / 71

Defensive end Olivier Vernon (54) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) before a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
54 / 71

Tight end David Njoku (85) before a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
55 / 71

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) and Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
56 / 71

Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) and Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
57 / 71

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
58 / 71

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
59 / 71

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
60 / 71

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
61 / 71

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
62 / 71

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) and Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
63 / 71

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) and Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
64 / 71

Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
65 / 71

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
66 / 71

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) and Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
67 / 71

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) and Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) before a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
68 / 71

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) before a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) before a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
69 / 71

Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) before a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Punter Jamie Gillan (7) before a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
70 / 71

Punter Jamie Gillan (7) before a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) before a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
71 / 71

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) before a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Matchup to Watch: Browns LBs and safeties vs. Ravens TE Mark Andrews

Limiting Andrews will slow the Ravens passing attack
news

Matchup to Watch: Browns run D vs. NFL leading rusher Derrick Henry

Henry is the key to the Titans offense
news

Matchup to Watch: Browns passing attack vs. Jaguars pass defense

After 3 straight run-heavy games, Browns should have plenty of opportunities to air it out
news

Matchup to Watch: Browns rush defense vs. Eagles RB Miles Sanders

Browns look to contain the impressive playmaker Sunday 
news

Matchup to Watch: Browns DBs vs. Texans WR Will Fuller

Browns look to snap Fuller's 6-game touchdown streak
news

Matchup to Watch: Browns pass coverage vs. Raiders TE Darren Waller

Containing Waller, especially on "money downs," and in the red zone will be critical to keeping the Raiders offense in check
news

Matchup to Watch: Browns rush defense vs. Joe Mixon

Holding Mixon in check is the key to defeating the Cincinnati Bengals
news

Matchup to Watch: Browns tackles Jedrick Wills, Jack Conklin vs. Steelers pass rushers

Protecting Baker Mayfield will be key against the leading sack generating defense in the NFL
news

Matchup to Watch: Browns No. 1 rushing attack vs. Colts' stingy, 4th-ranked run defense

Even without Nick Chubb, the Browns must continue to find success on the ground 
news

Matchup to Watch: Browns pass defense vs. Cowboys top-ranked passing attack

Pressure and coverage must work together to stop Dak Prescott 
news

Matchup to Watch: Denzel Ward vs. Terry McLaurin

Battle of the Buckeyes takes center stage Sunday

Advertising