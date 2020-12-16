Matchup to Watch: Joel Bitonio and Jedrick Wills Jr. vs. Leonard Williams

Williams plays defensive end in the Giants' 3-4 system and lines up on the right side more than 70 percent of the time. He is lined up either inside against the left guard or sometimes on the edge against the left tackle on the vast majority of his snaps, especially his pass rushing snaps (80-plus percent of the time).

For the season, Williams has 8.5 sacks, second among all interior defensive linemen behind only Aaron Donald. His 12 tackles for loss are third among all interior defensive linemen this season as well. Williams has been even better of late, and over the last four games, he has been one of the most productive pass rushers in the entire NFL. Williams has 3.5 sacks, 10 quarterback hits and six hurries for a total of 19.5 pressures, or nearly five per game, during that span. His pressures have led directly to six sacks for the Giants in those four games, according to Pro Football Focus, and his pass rush productivity of 12.5 in Weeks 11-13 was tops in the entire league.