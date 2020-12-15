Monday Morning Snap Counts

Snap Count Review: A marathon night for the Browns offense

Some Cleveland players logged 80+ snaps in the loss

Dec 15, 2020 at 09:56 AM
Gribble_Andrew-square-051419
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

We're breaking down who played how much in Monday night's 47-42 loss to the Ravens.

— It was a marathon night for the Browns offense, which ran 83 plays to the Ravens' 60.

— Cleveland's offensive line dealt with a couple of injuries throughout the night, and Chris Hubbard helped fill the void each time. Jedrick Wills Jr. was sidelined for four snaps while Wyatt Teller was out for five. Both players are dealing with ankle injuries, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said.

— WR Jarvis Landry played, by far, his most plays of the season, logging 76 snaps. Rookie WR Donovan Peoples-Jones was on the field for 58.

Nick Chubb played 44 snaps while Kareem Hunt had 39.

David Njoku played 51 snaps while assuming the TE2 role.

Myles Garrett was briefly sidelined with an elbow injury but ultimately played 54 of a possible 60 snaps.

Olivier Vernon played nearly every snap (58) for a third straight week.

— Behind B.J. Goodson (50), veteran Malcolm Smith (43) had the second-most snaps among LBs.

M.J. Stewart, the Browns' game captain, remained the top option in the slot and played 33 snaps.

Sione Takitaki and Tavierre Thomas each logged 27 special teams snaps.

Click the link below for a full breakdown.

Gamebook (13) [PDF]

