News & Notes: Browns faced with another injury in the secondary

The Browns, already thin at the back end of their defense, are facing another injury in the secondary.
Veteran S Andrew Sendejo suffered a concussion in Monday's second half, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said. It's too early to tell if Sendejo, who has played nearly every snap this season at free safety, will be able to return in time for Sunday Night Football against the Giants.
Asked if the Browns could be in position to give extensive playing time to Tedric Thompson, who was recently claimed off waivers from the Chiefs, Stefanski said, "we will work through that."
"Those are conversations we are having right now," Stefanski said. "I think everything is on the table in that regard."
Without Sendejo for the final part of Monday's game, the Browns turned to Sheldrick Redwine, who has filled in intermittently throughout the season. Thompson has been inactive for both games since he joined the Browns roster.
Cleveland will be without Ronnie Harrison Jr., who was missed the past two games with a shoulder injury, for at least one more game because of his placement on injured reserve. Veteran Karl Joseph has played extensively at strong safety since Harrison's injury.
Check out photos of the Ravens against the Browns
Advertising
More Injury News
Stefanski said he's confident CB Denzel Ward and WR KhaDarel Hodge can return to practice at some capacity this week. Ward has missed the past three games with a calf injury while Hodge has been sidelined for the past two with a hamstring injury.
"They are both progressing," Stefanski said. "I think the next step is to get them out on the field, and I am confident that we will be able to do that this week, so we will see how that goes over the next 24 to 48 hours."
Offensive linemen Jedrick Wills Jr. and Wyatt Teller each missed a handful of snaps Monday with ankle injuries.
"We will see how the week goes with them," Stefanski said.
Stefanski said he is "hopeful" to have TE Austin Hooper back this week. Hooper missed Monday's game with a neck injury that kept him out of practice for the final two days of last week.
High on the Rookies
Asked about WR Donovan Peoples-Jones, Stefanski took the opportunity to praise his entire 2020 draft class, which continues to make an impact.
Wills, the Browns' first-round pick, and TE Harrison Bryant, a fourth-rounder, are every-game starters. Third-rounders Jacob Phillips and Jordan Elliott are rotational players on defense. Fifth-round C Nick Harris has been active for most games, playing primarily on special teams, and has been routinely praised by his teammates ever since training camp. And People-Jones has seen his role grow more and more as the season has progressed.
Over the past two games, Peoples-Jones has five catches for 166 yards and a touchdown. His 30-yard catch kick-started the Browns' game-tying touchdown drive with less than 2 minutes to play.
"Donovan coming up big – and we needed him to – that is a great testament to how hard that kid works," Stefanski said. "He is in the right place at the right time. He is making plays on the ball, and we needed him. We needed those plays. We are very pleased with his development. Those guys in general, they are all getting better. It is not perfect, but they are all getting better."
Tough Night
K Cody Parkey had an uncharacteristic performance Monday, as he missed a 39-yard field goal attempt in the second quarter and an extra point in the third quarter, but Stefanski remained confident in him.
Stefanski said Tuesday he didn't see a drop in Parkey's confidence and lauded him for making a game-tying extra point with 1:04 to play.
"He missed a couple of kicks," Stefanski said. "He came back and made one where we were counting on him. He knows that."
On the season, Parkey is 17-of-20 on field goals with nine makes from 40+. He's missed just two of his 39 extra point attempts.