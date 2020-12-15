News & Notes: Browns faced with another injury in the secondary

The Browns, already thin at the back end of their defense, are facing another injury in the secondary.

Veteran S Andrew Sendejo suffered a concussion in Monday's second half, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said. It's too early to tell if Sendejo, who has played nearly every snap this season at free safety, will be able to return in time for Sunday Night Football against the Giants.

Asked if the Browns could be in position to give extensive playing time to Tedric Thompson, who was recently claimed off waivers from the Chiefs, Stefanski said, "we will work through that."

"Those are conversations we are having right now," Stefanski said. "I think everything is on the table in that regard."

Without Sendejo for the final part of Monday's game, the Browns turned to Sheldrick Redwine, who has filled in intermittently throughout the season. Thompson has been inactive for both games since he joined the Browns roster.