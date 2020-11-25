Matchup to Watch: Browns passing attack vs. Jaguars pass defense

Making matters worse for the Jaguars on Sunday is they potentially could be without four of their five starting defensive backs due to injury, including all three starting cornerbacks. They are also likely to be without defensive end Josh Allen, who leads the team in sacks and is far and away the team's most disruptive pass rusher. Allen has accounted for nearly 33 percent of the team's total sacks, and the rest of the Jags have just 6.5 combined in 10 games. In other words, Mayfield should have plenty of time to throw against a decimated and already rather generous secondary.