Matchup to Watch: Browns passing attack vs. Jaguars pass defense

For the first time in his career, Baker Mayfield has not thrown a touchdown pass in three straight games. In fact, this current streak is the first time he failed to throw a touchdown pass in even two straight games.
The good news, however, is that the Browns are 2-1 during this three-game span, and he has not thrown a single interception during this streak either. The better news, is that the streak should come to a spectacular end Sunday in Jacksonville, as I fully expect Mayfield to lead an aerial assault on a struggling and injury-riddled Jacksonville pass defense.
For the season, the Jaguars are allowing opposing quarterbacks to complete 70.1 percent of their passes, the second-highest rate in the league. Quarterbacks have thrown for 21 touchdowns and are averaging 286.8 yards passing per game against the Jags. Both totals rank as the fourth most in the league. Opposing quarterbacks are producing a QB rating of 105.4 against the Jags, the fifth-most generous mark in the NFL this season as well. Four straight quarterbacks have thrown for multiple passing touchdowns against the Jags, and quarterbacks are averaging 306 yards, 2.25 touchdowns and 0.5 interceptions per game with a QB rating of 104.5 during that span.
Making matters worse for the Jaguars on Sunday is they potentially could be without four of their five starting defensive backs due to injury, including all three starting cornerbacks. They are also likely to be without defensive end Josh Allen, who leads the team in sacks and is far and away the team's most disruptive pass rusher. Allen has accounted for nearly 33 percent of the team's total sacks, and the rest of the Jags have just 6.5 combined in 10 games. In other words, Mayfield should have plenty of time to throw against a decimated and already rather generous secondary.
For the season, Mayfield is completing 67 percent of his passes, averaging 7.9 yards per attempt with 14 touchdowns and only three interceptions while producing a rating of 107.5 when not under pressure.
Mayfield could be in store for one of his most productive games of the year in the ideal conditions of Jacksonville this Sunday. That kind of performance would most importantly lead to a Browns victory. The Browns, after all, have won 11 consecutive games in which Mayfield has a QB rating of 100 or better.
Check out the best photos from the Browns win over the Philadelphia Eagles yesterday by the Browns photo team