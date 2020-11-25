Olivier Vernon named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

Cleveland Browns DE Oliver Vernon has earned AFC Defensive Player of the Week for games played Nov. 19-23 (Week 11), the National Football League announced Wednesday.
During a 22-17 win against Philadelphia on Sunday, Vernon recorded three sacks, one safety, five tackles and one pass defensed. His three sacks led all AFC players in Week 11, as he became the first NFL player since 2014 to record three sacks and a safety in a single game. Vernon's three sacks tied a career high and were the most by a Brown since Sept. 16, 2019 (Myles Garrett). He helped the Browns improve to 7-3, the team's best start to a season since 1994 (8-2).
This marks Vernon's third career Player of the Week award as he also earned AFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 13 in 2013 and AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for Week 8 in 2012.
Vernon joins DE Myles Garrett (AFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 4 and AFC Defensive Player of the Month for October), QB Baker Mayfield (AFC Offensive Player of the Week for Week 7) and Jedrick Wills Jr. (NFL Rookie of the Week for Week 10) as league award winners this season.