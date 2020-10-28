Matchup to Watch: Browns pass coverage vs. Raiders TE Darren Waller

Waller is the go-to-guy for quarterback Derek Carr, especially on third downs and in the red zone. Waller has 24 catches for a first down this year, tied for 13th in the NFL overall, and tied for second among all tight ends with George Kittle, while trailing only Travis Kelce. Waller leads all Raiders pass-catchers with 10 red zone targets this season, while no other player on the team has more than four. It should be also noted all three of Waller's touchdowns have come from 5 yards or less, so he is every bit a prominent goal-line weapon that must be accounted for by the Browns.