3 Big Takeaways: Myles Garrett puts an exclamation point on huge October

1. Myles Garrett puts an exclamation point on huge October

Myles Garrett's October is going to be hard to beat among all of the other AFC defensive players vying for Player of the Month.

Garrett picked up two more sacks in Sunday's win over the Bengals, one of which resulted in a fumble that was recovered by S Ronnie Harrison Jr. That gave Garrett six sacks for the month of October, a league-best nine on the season, and four forced fumbles on the year, which is tied for the most in the NFL. The Browns have won all four games in which Garrett has forced a turnover.

Cleveland's defense has needed every single one of them, as it's relied heavily on the NFL-best 14 turnovers it's forced while allowing an average of 380.3 yards per game. Garrett has single-handedly changed games, and he's doing it while drawing all sorts of extra attention from opposing offenses.

"At the end of the day, I have to just have a little bit more juice than the guy I am going against and have a better plan than what he is expecting of me and how he plans to block me," Garrett said. "I know it is a joint effort with them, whether it is chipping, sliding my way or whatever they have to do to get me off my game. I just have to be there, be disruptive, strike the quarterback and affect his timing, and if I don't get there, allow others to be freed up one on one or a free runner to get to the quarterback."

Garrett's list of accolades continues to grow. Among the most notable after Sunday's game: