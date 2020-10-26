Odell Beckham Jr. tears ACL, expected to miss rest of 2020 season

Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr. suffered a torn ACL during Sunday's win over the Bengals and is expected to miss the rest of the season.
Beckham went down with the injury while attempting to chase down Cincinnati CB Darius Phillips on an interception return early in the first quarter. An MRI Monday confirmed Beckham tore the ACL in his left knee.
Beckham, a three-time Pro Bowler, caught 23 passes for 319 yards and three touchdowns this season. He also rushed three times for 72 yards and a touchdown and completed his only pass attempt for 18 yards.
