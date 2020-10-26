Odell Beckham Jr. tears ACL, expected to miss rest of 2020 season

Browns Pro Bowl WR suffered knee injury in 1st quarter of Sunday’s win over Bengals

Oct 26, 2020 at 10:38 AM
Gribble_Andrew-square-051419
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr. suffered a torn ACL during Sunday's win over the Bengals and is expected to miss the rest of the season.

Beckham went down with the injury while attempting to chase down Cincinnati CB Darius Phillips on an interception return early in the first quarter. An MRI Monday confirmed Beckham tore the ACL in his left knee.

Related Links

Beckham, a three-time Pro Bowler, caught 23 passes for 319 yards and three touchdowns this season. He also rushed three times for 72 yards and a touchdown and completed his only pass attempt for 18 yards.

Photos: Week 7 - Browns at Bengals Game Action

Check out photos of the Browns against the Bengals

The Cleveland Browns play the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium in Week 7.
1 / 44

The Cleveland Browns play the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium in Week 7.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium in Week 7.
2 / 44

The Cleveland Browns play the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium in Week 7.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium in Week 7.
3 / 44

The Cleveland Browns play the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium in Week 7.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium in Week 7.
4 / 44

The Cleveland Browns play the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium in Week 7.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium in Week 7.
5 / 44

The Cleveland Browns play the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium in Week 7.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium in Week 7.
6 / 44

The Cleveland Browns play the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium in Week 7.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium in Week 7.
7 / 44

The Cleveland Browns play the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium in Week 7.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium in Week 7.
8 / 44

The Cleveland Browns play the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium in Week 7.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium in Week 7.
9 / 44

The Cleveland Browns play the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium in Week 7.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium in Week 7.
10 / 44

The Cleveland Browns play the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium in Week 7.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium in Week 7.
11 / 44

The Cleveland Browns play the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium in Week 7.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium in Week 7.
12 / 44

The Cleveland Browns play the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium in Week 7.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium in Week 7.
13 / 44

The Cleveland Browns play the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium in Week 7.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium in Week 7.
14 / 44

The Cleveland Browns play the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium in Week 7.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium in Week 7.
15 / 44

The Cleveland Browns play the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium in Week 7.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium in Week 7.
16 / 44

The Cleveland Browns play the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium in Week 7.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium in Week 7.
17 / 44

The Cleveland Browns play the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium in Week 7.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium in Week 7.
18 / 44

The Cleveland Browns play the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium in Week 7.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium in Week 7.
19 / 44

The Cleveland Browns play the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium in Week 7.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium in Week 7.
20 / 44

The Cleveland Browns play the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium in Week 7.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium in Week 7.
21 / 44

The Cleveland Browns play the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium in Week 7.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium in Week 7.
22 / 44

The Cleveland Browns play the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium in Week 7.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium in Week 7.
23 / 44

The Cleveland Browns play the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium in Week 7.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium in Week 7.
24 / 44

The Cleveland Browns play the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium in Week 7.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium in Week 7.
25 / 44

The Cleveland Browns play the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium in Week 7.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium in Week 7.
26 / 44

The Cleveland Browns play the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium in Week 7.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium in Week 7.
27 / 44

The Cleveland Browns play the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium in Week 7.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium in Week 7.
28 / 44

The Cleveland Browns play the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium in Week 7.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium in Week 7.
29 / 44

The Cleveland Browns play the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium in Week 7.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium in Week 7.
30 / 44

The Cleveland Browns play the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium in Week 7.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium in Week 7.
31 / 44

The Cleveland Browns play the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium in Week 7.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium in Week 7.
32 / 44

The Cleveland Browns play the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium in Week 7.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium in Week 7.
33 / 44

The Cleveland Browns play the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium in Week 7.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium in Week 7.
34 / 44

The Cleveland Browns play the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium in Week 7.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium in Week 7.
35 / 44

The Cleveland Browns play the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium in Week 7.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium in Week 7.
36 / 44

The Cleveland Browns play the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium in Week 7.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium in Week 7.
37 / 44

The Cleveland Browns play the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium in Week 7.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium in Week 7.
38 / 44

The Cleveland Browns play the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium in Week 7.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium in Week 7.
39 / 44

The Cleveland Browns play the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium in Week 7.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium in Week 7.
40 / 44

The Cleveland Browns play the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium in Week 7.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium in Week 7.
41 / 44

The Cleveland Browns play the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium in Week 7.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium in Week 7.
42 / 44

The Cleveland Browns play the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium in Week 7.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium in Week 7.
43 / 44

The Cleveland Browns play the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium in Week 7.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium in Week 7.
44 / 44

The Cleveland Browns play the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium in Week 7.

Matt Starkey

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Baker Mayfield nominated for NFL's Air Player of the Week

Cleveland's QB threw for 5 TDs and completed 21 straight passes
news

'The story of our season': Browns stare down injuries, adversity to rally for thrilling victory

Cleveland needed all hands on deck to fight its way to a wild win in Cincinnati
news

Odell Beckham Jr. told Baker Mayfield to 'go be great,' and the Browns QB responded

Cleveland's 3rd-year QB completed 21 straight passes in comeback win over Bengals
news

Baker Mayfield: "This team is resilient, and our guys showed that today"

Baker Mayfield, Joel Bitonio, Myles Garrett, Harrison Bryant, BJ Goodson and Rashard Higgins meet with reporters after the Browns' Week 7 win

Advertising