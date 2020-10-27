Depth Chart

Browns announce unofficial depth chart vs. Raiders

Oct 27, 2020 at 01:50 PM
The following is the unofficial depth chart for the Browns' game Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland. Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m., and the game can be seen on FOX.

Offense

Table inside Article
Position 1st 2nd 3rd 4th
WR Jarvis Landry Donovan Peoples-Jones
LT Jedrick Wills Jr. Kendall Lamm
LG Joel Bitonio Evan Brown
C JC Tretter Nick Harris
RG Wyatt Teller Chris Hubbard
RT Jack Conklin
TE Austin Hooper Harrison Bryant David Njoku Stephen Carlson
WR Rashard Higgins Taywan Taylor
QB Baker Mayfield Case Keenum
RB Kareem Hunt D'Ernest Johnson Dontrell Hilliard
FB Andy Janovich

Defense

Table inside Article
Position 1st 2nd 3rd
LDE Myles Garrett Porter Gustin Joe Jackson
LDT Sheldon Richardson Jordan Elliott
RDT Larry Ogunjobi Vincent Taylor
RDE Olivier Vernon Adrian Clayborn
WILL Mack Wilson Malcolm Smith
MIKE B.J. Goodson Tae Davis
SAM Sione Takitaki Jacob Phillips
LCB Denzel Ward Kevin Johnson M.J. Stewart Jr.
RCB Terrance Mitchell Tavierre Thomas Robert Jackson
SS Karl Joseph Ronnie Harrison Jr.
FS Andrew Sendejo Sheldrick Redwine Jovante Moffatt

Special Teams

Table inside Article
Position 1st 2nd 3rd
P Jamie Gillan
K Cody Parkey
H Jamie Gillan
KR Donovan Peoples-Jones D'Ernest Johnson Dontrell Hilliard
PR Donovan Peoples-Jones D'Ernest Johnson Dontrell Hilliard
LS Charley Hughlett

