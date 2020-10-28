Baker Mayfield named AFC Offensive Player of the Week

During a 37-34 win at Cincinnati on Sunday, Mayfield completed 22-of-28 passes (78.6%) for 297 yards with five touchdowns and a 135.6 rating. Trailing 34-31, he threw a 24-yard touchdown pass with 11 seconds remaining to propel the Browns to victory. Mayfield recorded a passing touchdown on every one of the Browns' second half possessions, including three in the fourth quarter, to become the first Brown with three fourth-quarter touchdown passes since Dave Mays on Nov. 13, 1977.