Baker Mayfield named AFC Offensive Player of the Week

Cleveland Browns QB Baker Mayfield has earned AFC Offensive Player of the Week for games played Oct. 22-26 (Week 7), the National Football League announced Wednesday.
During a 37-34 win at Cincinnati on Sunday, Mayfield completed 22-of-28 passes (78.6%) for 297 yards with five touchdowns and a 135.6 rating. Trailing 34-31, he threw a 24-yard touchdown pass with 11 seconds remaining to propel the Browns to victory. Mayfield recorded a passing touchdown on every one of the Browns' second half possessions, including three in the fourth quarter, to become the first Brown with three fourth-quarter touchdown passes since Dave Mays on Nov. 13, 1977.
Mayfield completed a Browns record 21 consecutive passes until a spike to stop the clock with 16 seconds remaining ended his streak. His five touchdown passes tied a Browns single-game record and were the most since Derek Anderson had five on Sept. 16, 2007.
This is the second AFC Offensive Player of the Week in Mayfield's career, as he previously took home the honors in Week 16 in 2018. Mayfield joins DE Myles Garrett (AFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 4) as the Browns' NFL weekly award winners this season.
