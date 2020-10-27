Harrison Bryant up for NFL's Rookie of the Week after 2-TD performance

With Austin Hooper sidelined, rookie Harrison Bryant stepped up in a big way Sunday in Cincinnati.
The fourth-round rookie caught four passes for 56 yards with two of them going for touchdowns in the Browns' 37-34 win over the Bengals. His performance was one of the best in the NFL among rookies, and that's why he's among the five players up for the Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week award.
Bryant's competition: Chargers QB Justin Herbert, Bengals QB Joe Burrow, Washington RB Antonio Gibson and Jaguars RB James Robinson. Fans can vote here, and a winner will be announced Friday.
Bryant, a fourth-round pick out of Florida Atlantic, is the first Browns rookie to be nominated for the award this season.
On the season, Bryant has 12 catches for 126 yards and three touchdowns. He's been much more of a pass-catcher, though, as he's provided a key blocking presence for the Browns' rushing attack.
