Harrison Bryant up for NFL's Rookie of the Week after 2-TD performance

Browns 4th-round TE had his biggest game yet Sunday in Cincinnati

Oct 27, 2020 at 09:57 AM
Gribble_Andrew-square-051419
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

With Austin Hooper sidelined, rookie Harrison Bryant stepped up in a big way Sunday in Cincinnati.

The fourth-round rookie caught four passes for 56 yards with two of them going for touchdowns in the Browns' 37-34 win over the Bengals. His performance was one of the best in the NFL among rookies, and that's why he's among the five players up for the Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week award.

Bryant's competition: Chargers QB Justin Herbert, Bengals QB Joe Burrow, Washington RB Antonio Gibson and Jaguars RB James Robinson. Fans can vote here, and a winner will be announced Friday.

Related Links

Bryant, a fourth-round pick out of Florida Atlantic, is the first Browns rookie to be nominated for the award this season.

On the season, Bryant has 12 catches for 126 yards and three touchdowns. He's been much more of a pass-catcher, though, as he's provided a key blocking presence for the Browns' rushing attack.

Photos: Best of the Browns - Week 7

Check out the best photos from the Browns win over the Bengals yesterday by the Browns photo team

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns lost won 37-34.
1 / 71

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns lost won 37-34.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) and Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) after a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns lost won 37-34.
2 / 71

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) and Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) after a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns lost won 37-34.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns lost won 37-34.
3 / 71

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns lost won 37-34.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns lost won 37-34.
4 / 71

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns lost won 37-34.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) after a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns lost won 37-34.
5 / 71

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) after a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns lost won 37-34.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) and Joe Burrow after a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns lost won 37-34.
6 / 71

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) and Joe Burrow after a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns lost won 37-34.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) after a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns lost won 37-34.
7 / 71

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) after a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns lost won 37-34.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) after a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns lost won 37-34.
8 / 71

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) after a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns lost won 37-34.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) and Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns lost won 37-34.
9 / 71

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) and Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns lost won 37-34.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns lost won 37-34.
10 / 71

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns lost won 37-34.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns lost won 37-34.
11 / 71

Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns lost won 37-34.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns lost won 37-34.
12 / 71

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns lost won 37-34.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns lost won 37-34.
13 / 71

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns lost won 37-34.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns lost won 37-34.
14 / 71

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns lost won 37-34.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns lost won 37-34.
15 / 71

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns lost won 37-34.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns lost won 37-34.
16 / 71

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns lost won 37-34.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns lost won 37-34.
17 / 71

Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns lost won 37-34.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns lost won 37-34.
18 / 71

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns lost won 37-34.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns lost won 37-34.
19 / 71

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns lost won 37-34.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski after a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns lost won 37-34.
20 / 71

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski after a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns lost won 37-34.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns lost won 37-34.
21 / 71

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns lost won 37-34.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns lost won 37-34.
22 / 71

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns lost won 37-34.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) and Tight end David Njoku (85) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns lost won 37-34.
23 / 71

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) and Tight end David Njoku (85) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns lost won 37-34.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns lost won 37-34.
24 / 71

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns lost won 37-34.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) and Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6)during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns lost won 37-34.
25 / 71

Tight end David Njoku (85) and Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6)during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns lost won 37-34.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns lost won 37-34.
26 / 71

Tight end David Njoku (85) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns lost won 37-34.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns lost won 37-34.
27 / 71

Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns lost won 37-34.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns lost won 37-34.
28 / 71

Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns lost won 37-34.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns lost won 37-34.
29 / 71

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns lost won 37-34.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns lost won 37-34.
30 / 71

Tight end David Njoku (85) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns lost won 37-34.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns lost won 37-34.
31 / 71

Tight end David Njoku (85) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns lost won 37-34.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns lost won 37-34.
32 / 71

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns lost won 37-34.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker B.J. Goodson (93) and Safety Sheldrick Redwine (29) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns lost won 37-34.
33 / 71

Linebacker B.J. Goodson (93) and Safety Sheldrick Redwine (29) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns lost won 37-34.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Kevin Johnson (28) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns lost won 37-34.
34 / 71

Cornerback Kevin Johnson (28) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns lost won 37-34.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns lost won 37-34.
35 / 71

Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns lost won 37-34.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns lost won 37-34.
36 / 71

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns lost won 37-34.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns lost won 37-34.
37 / 71

Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns lost won 37-34.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns lost won 37-34.
38 / 71

Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns lost won 37-34.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker B.J. Goodson (93) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns lost won 37-34.
39 / 71

Linebacker B.J. Goodson (93) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns lost won 37-34.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker B.J. Goodson (93), Defensive tackle Vincent Taylor (96), Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) and Offensive tackle Chris Hubbard (74) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns lost won 37-34.
40 / 71

Linebacker B.J. Goodson (93), Defensive tackle Vincent Taylor (96), Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) and Offensive tackle Chris Hubbard (74) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns lost won 37-34.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns lost won 37-34.
41 / 71

Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns lost won 37-34.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns lost won 37-34.
42 / 71

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns lost won 37-34.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The defense during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns lost won 37-34.
43 / 71

The defense during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns lost won 37-34.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns lost won 37-34.
44 / 71

Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns lost won 37-34.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns lost won 37-34.
45 / 71

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns lost won 37-34.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns lost won 37-34.
46 / 71

Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns lost won 37-34.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns lost won 37-34.
47 / 71

Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns lost won 37-34.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns lost won 37-34.
48 / 71

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns lost won 37-34.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Fullback Andy Janovich (31) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns lost won 37-34.
49 / 71

Fullback Andy Janovich (31) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns lost won 37-34.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns lost won 37-34.
50 / 71

Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns lost won 37-34.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns lost won 37-34.
51 / 71

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns lost won 37-34.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns lost won 37-34.
52 / 71

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns lost won 37-34.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns lost won 37-34.
53 / 71

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns lost won 37-34.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns lost won 37-34.
54 / 71

Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns lost won 37-34.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns lost won 37-34.
55 / 71

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns lost won 37-34.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns lost won 37-34.
56 / 71

Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns lost won 37-34.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns lost won 37-34.
57 / 71

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns lost won 37-34.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns lost won 37-34.
58 / 71

Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns lost won 37-34.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns lost won 37-34.
59 / 71

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns lost won 37-34.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns lost won 37-34.
60 / 71

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns lost won 37-34.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns lost won 37-34.
61 / 71

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns lost won 37-34.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns lost won 37-34.
62 / 71

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns lost won 37-34.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Tae Davis (55), Mack Wilson (51), B.J. Goodson (93), Malcolm Smith (56) and Sione Takitaki (44) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns lost won 37-34.
63 / 71

Linebacker Tae Davis (55), Mack Wilson (51), B.J. Goodson (93), Malcolm Smith (56) and Sione Takitaki (44) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns lost won 37-34.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns lost won 37-34.
64 / 71

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns lost won 37-34.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns lost won 37-34.
65 / 71

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns lost won 37-34.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns lost won 37-34.
66 / 71

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns lost won 37-34.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns lost won 37-34.
67 / 71

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns lost won 37-34.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns lost won 37-34.
68 / 71

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns lost won 37-34.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns lost won 37-34.
69 / 71

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns lost won 37-34.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns lost won 37-34.
70 / 71

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns lost won 37-34.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns lost won 37-34.
71 / 71

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns lost won 37-34.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Browns announce unofficial depth chart vs. Raiders

Cleveland hosts Las Vegas before heading into a bye
news

Browns place WR Odell Beckham Jr. on injured reserve

Pro Bowl pass-catcher suffered knee injury Sunday in Cincinnati
news

The Best #BudLightCelly pics from Browns' win over Bengals

See if your submission made our gallery!
news

Cleveland Browns vs. Las Vegas Raiders: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

How to watch, listen and live stream Las Vegas Raiders at Cleveland Browns on Nov. 1, 2020

Advertising