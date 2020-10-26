Monday Morning Snap Counts

Snap Count Review: Rashard Higgins, Donovan Peoples-Jones step up

Browns tapped into depth at WR after losing Odell Beckham Jr.

Oct 26, 2020 at 02:32 PM
Andrew Gribble

We're breaking down who played how much in the Browns' 37-34 victory over the Bengals.

— With Odell Beckham Jr. on the field for just two snaps before suffering a season-ending injury, WRs Rashard Higgins and Donovan Peoples-Jones took on the biggest increase in playing time. Higgins played 44 snaps while Peoples-Jones was on the field for 36.

— Despite appearing to suffer a serious injury on the game's second play, C JC Tretter didn't miss a snap, playing all 52.

— With Austin Hooper sidelined, Harrison Bryant led all TEs with 40 snaps. David Njoku had 31.

— RB Kareem Hunt was on the field for all but five snaps, representing the largest playing time percentage of the season for a Browns running back.

— LB B.J. Goodson and CB Denzel Ward played all 75 snaps for the defense. Terrance Mitchell played 74.

Myles Garrett was on the field for all but five snaps.

— In his return from a concussion, Ronnie Harrison Jr. started at strong safety and played 63 snaps. Karl Joseph played 12 in his return from a hamstring injury that sidelined him for two games.

— The Bengals used plenty of three wide receiver looks, and that meant a lot of playing time for Kevin Johnson (61) in the slot.

Malcolm Smith (43) and Mack Wilson (31) were the second- and third-most utilized linebackers.

Check out the full playing time breakdown by clicking the link below.

Gamebook (7) [PDF]

