Snap Count Review: Rashard Higgins, Donovan Peoples-Jones step up

We're breaking down who played how much in the Browns' 37-34 victory over the Bengals.
— With Odell Beckham Jr. on the field for just two snaps before suffering a season-ending injury, WRs Rashard Higgins and Donovan Peoples-Jones took on the biggest increase in playing time. Higgins played 44 snaps while Peoples-Jones was on the field for 36.
— Despite appearing to suffer a serious injury on the game's second play, C JC Tretter didn't miss a snap, playing all 52.
— With Austin Hooper sidelined, Harrison Bryant led all TEs with 40 snaps. David Njoku had 31.
— RB Kareem Hunt was on the field for all but five snaps, representing the largest playing time percentage of the season for a Browns running back.
— LB B.J. Goodson and CB Denzel Ward played all 75 snaps for the defense. Terrance Mitchell played 74.
— Myles Garrett was on the field for all but five snaps.
— In his return from a concussion, Ronnie Harrison Jr. started at strong safety and played 63 snaps. Karl Joseph played 12 in his return from a hamstring injury that sidelined him for two games.
— The Bengals used plenty of three wide receiver looks, and that meant a lot of playing time for Kevin Johnson (61) in the slot.
— Malcolm Smith (43) and Mack Wilson (31) were the second- and third-most utilized linebackers.
Check out the full playing time breakdown by clicking the link below.
Check out the best photos from the Browns win over the Bengals yesterday by the Browns photo team