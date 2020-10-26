Browns 'up to the challenge,' know multiple players will have to fill void left by Odell Beckham Jr.

The Browns have options. They just don't have another Odell Beckham Jr.

That's the mindset Cleveland is taking as it prepares for life without Beckham, who is expected to miss the rest of the season after suffering a knee injury in Sunday's win over the Bengals.

"Obviously, it's a big loss," Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday. "As everyone knows, he is a huge part of what we do. Now we will just have to huddle up and find some different ways and find some different people and put them in that role. Ultimately, we are just trying to do what our players do best. That is our job to figure that out."

The Browns figured it out on the fly Sunday in Cincinnati, when Beckham was sidelined after just two plays. After a tough first quarter in which the Browns didn't complete a pass, Cleveland's offense came alive, and Baker Mayfield couldn't miss. He completed 21 straight passes and threw five touchdown passes to send the Browns to a comeback victory, and he did so in part because of elevated performances from players who simply haven't been on the field all that much this season.

Rashard Higgins caught six passes for a career-high 110 yards. Rookie Donovan Peoples-Jones, who entered Sunday's game without a catch, caught three key passes in the fourth quarter — none bigger than his 24-yard, game-winning touchdown with 11 seconds left in the game.

Both players will be among the Browns' response to their remaining nine regular season games without Beckham, who posted 23 catches for 319 yards and three touchdowns in the team's first six games. His numbers only tell part of the story of his effect on opposing defenses, and that's why it will take a committee to replace his impact.

"Odell, the energy he brings to practice and the energy he brings to the games, no one else is going to be able to bring that type of juice," Stefanski said. "It is our job to find the guys that can go compete and that we can go put them in spots where they can succeed. I think we will be able to do that. That is not easy. Do not want to have to do it and I am very disappointed for Odell, but that is the nature of this beast. Injuries are part of this game.

"It does not mean any of us have to like it, but we do have to deal with it."