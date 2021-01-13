Matchup to Watch: Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill vs. Browns pass defense

On to Kansas City! 1-0 again this week!

That was the message following the Browns' dominating, 48-37 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football to cap off a thrilling Super Wild Card Weekend. Of course, it will be a tall order against the defending Super Bowl Champions, who went 14-1 with their starters on the field and locked up the No. 1 seed in the AFC. Everything about what the Browns have accomplished this season has been a "tall order," and we would not want it any other way, would we Browns fans?

The Chiefs are as good an offensive football team as there is in the NFL, and they are led by former NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes. This year, Mahomes threw for 4,740 yards with 38 touchdowns and only six interceptions. He added another 302 yards rushing and two scores to personally account for more than 5,000 yards and 40 scores while guiding the Chiefs to both the No. 1 ranked total offense and passing offense in the league. Mahomes also averaged 4.5 pass plays of 20-plus yards per game and produced 13 touchdowns on passes of more than 20 yards in the air — both of which were the most in the NFL — so this is as explosive of a passing attack as the game has to offer.

It would be enough to scare you if the Chiefs relied on Mahomes to elevate the pass-catchers on the team, but Kansas City boasts the most talented receiving duo in the NFL in WR Tyreek Hill and TE Travis Kelce.