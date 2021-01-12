3 Big Takeaways: Browns embrace 'us against the world' mentality

1. Browns embrace 'us against the world' mentality

The Browns haven't paid much attention to outside predictions and projections all season.

When people doubted whether the Browns were playoff contenders at their Week 9 bye week, they didn't listen. Then, they won their next four games, including a massive win over the 8-3 Tennessee Titans.

When they snapped the longest playoff drought in NFL history two weeks ago, people doubted whether they could beat the Pittsburgh Steelers, who had long been one of their biggest bullies in the AFC North. Then, they throttled them early and won their first playoff game since 1994.

"We've been the underdogs since the beginning of the season," defensive end Myles Garrett said after the game. "Nobody thought that we would have a winning record. Nobody thought that we were going to get to the playoffs."

The outside doubts are flowing in again.

Not many outsiders of the Browns are picking them to beat the Kansas City Chiefs, reigning Super Bowl champions and the No. 1-seed in the AFC, on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs finished the regular season with a 14-2 record and have multiple Pro Bowlers on both sides of the ball.

But the Browns still aren't listening to what anyone has to say about their matchup.

"We don't really look at the predictions or whatever people have to say," defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi said. "It's just really us against the world. We know that when you work hard, you put everything in the right perspective and you give it your all, you always give yourself a chance to put yourself in position to win."

That stance should come as a surprise to no one. The Browns have known all season they would have their doubters — that's what an 18-year playoff drought can do — but they've proven all season the 2020 Browns are a different breed.

Last week, they didn't have their head coach. They didn't have their top cornerback. They didn't have their left guard.

So they responded by going up 28-0 and building the biggest first quarter lead in playoff history. Then, they maintained it.

"We have had games like that last night where we jumped out to big leagues and held on, and we have had games like the Cincinnati game (in Week 7) where it did not go our way and we continued to fight, continued to battle and claw back," center JC Tretter said. "I think those are how you define a good team in this league. The more and more examples you can put on film of that, the more confident you are of that is who you are."

That is why the Browns don't care what people think. They have no need to — they've proven them wrong all season.