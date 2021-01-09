'It's about the team. It's always been about the team.'

It always takes a while to realize how good of a team you are, but I knew good things were on the horizon by Week 2. We obviously got beat pretty good in that Week 1 game against the Ravens and we had a quick turnaround to Thursday night against the Bengals. It wasn't much time to regroup, but the way we handled that week of walk-through at practice and how we moved on to the next game and understood that the season is more than one game was pretty impressive. Early on, we got to 4-1 one point, and I knew we had to win a bunch more games, but we beat some good teams in that stretch and it seemed like even when bad things were happening to us, we were finding ways to win games. Usually in the past we have been on the opposite end of those things. Even when Dallas was coming back late in the game, we made a play to show we could finish it off. All of those things were like, "Man, this is pretty cool. This is new. This is refreshing."