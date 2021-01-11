Inside the basement with Kevin Stefanski, who earned a newfound respect for Browns fans

The Browns missed Stefanski, too. Stefanski made sure to turn his phone on as soon as the game ended, which proved to be a wise move. Shortly after he powered it back up, wide receiver Jarvis Landry was already trying to reach him with a FaceTime call.

After Landry, pass game coordinator and wide receivers coach Chad O'Shea gave Stefanski a call, too. This one was so that he could speak with coaches and players, who attempted to chat with their coach but were occasionally drowned out among the noises of the celebration inside the locker room.

Music was blaring. Players were yelling in excitement. But everyone still wanted to share the moment with their head coach.

"It was loud so we couldn't hear what he was saying," running back Nick Chubb said. "We all saw him and we all waved to him."

Stefanski will have plenty of time to address his team and offer praise this week. For now, he's just happy that his team got the job done.

They did it in historical fashion, too: The Browns' five touchdowns in the first half were the most by an NFL team in the playoffs since 1992, and their 28 points in the first quarter were the most by any team in NFL postseason history.

Stefanski had a bit of a late jump to see it himself, though.

At some point before kickoff, Stefanski said he needed to pause his TV for 45 seconds. He forgot to advance back to live action before the game started, and he didn't realize it until he heard his family, isolated away from him upstairs due to his positive COVID-19 test, stomping on the floor and filling the house with cheer.

That happened, of course, because the Browns defense scooped a Steelers' botched snap in the end zone on the first play from scrimmage. All it took was one snap for the Browns to build a 6-0 lead.

And Stefanski didn't see it in real time.

"My kids were going crazy upstairs," he said. "I had an inkling something good was going to happen on that first play."

The stomping and cheers didn't stop all night. Cleveland had arguably its best game of the season under the biggest spotlight, and that's a massive testament to each coach and player who stepped up in a week where the Browns only practiced once due to COVID-19 precautionary procedures. The preparation was still precise, and the execution was nearly flawless.

Credit belongs to offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt, who took over offensive play-calling duties in place of Stefanski and orchestrated a near-perfect game. Kudos should also be shared to special teams coordinator Mike Priefer, who served as acting head coach and still rallied the Browns to a win.

And it's a major testament to Stefanski, who was confident that players and coaches wouldn't be affected by his absence. He always believed they had what it took to prepare and win.

He was right.

"It was a great team effort," Stefanski said, with extra emphasis on the "great."