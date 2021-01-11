Monday Morning Snap Counts

Snap Count Review: How the short-handed Browns weathered 90 defensive snaps

Cleveland's defense was taxed, but a number of players stepped up in a big way

Jan 11, 2021 at 01:20 PM
Andrew Gribble

We're breaking down who played how much — and some people played A LOT — in Sunday's unforgettable Wild Card victory over the Steelers.

— Cleveland's defense was on the field for 90 snaps. NINE-ZERO. That's the most of the season in a year full of games in which the Browns' defense was on the field for loads of snaps.

— CB Terrance Mitchell played all 90. That shouldn't be too much of a surprise because Mitchell barely missed any plays this entire season.

— CB M.J. Stewart, who hauled in his third interception of the season, was next behind with 88 snaps. He played almost all of them in the slot.

— DE Adrian Clayborn, who started in place of an injured Olivier Vernon, played 76 snaps — the most of any defensive lineman and his most of the season.

— The Browns primarily rotated three different players at safety: Karl Joseph (72), Sheldrick Redwine (55) and Andrew Sendejo (47). Ronnie Harrison Jr., who missed Friday's practice because of his placement on the reserve/COVID-19 list, played 11 snaps.

— LB B.J. Goodson, after missing the past two games, played 47 snaps. He also dealt with a shoulder injury during the game.

— Rookie Jacob Phillips led all LBs with 50 snaps.

— DE Porter Gustin snagged his first career interception and played 31 snaps.

— In the first extended action of his career, G Michael Dunn played 53 snaps before suffering a calf injury.

— Blake Hance, whom the Browns signed off the Jets practice squad last week, played the final 14 snaps at LG.

— T Jack Conklin played 17 snaps before suffering a hamstring injury. Kendall Lamm played the final 50.

— TE Austin Hooper played all but seven snaps.

Gamebook (17) [PDF]

Photos: Wild Card Round - Browns at Steelers Game Action

Check out photos of the Browns against the Pittsburgh Steelers

The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field in the Wild Card Round of the 2020 Playoffs.
