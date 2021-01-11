Snap Count Review: How the short-handed Browns weathered 90 defensive snaps

We're breaking down who played how much — and some people played A LOT — in Sunday's unforgettable Wild Card victory over the Steelers.
— Cleveland's defense was on the field for 90 snaps. NINE-ZERO. That's the most of the season in a year full of games in which the Browns' defense was on the field for loads of snaps.
— CB Terrance Mitchell played all 90. That shouldn't be too much of a surprise because Mitchell barely missed any plays this entire season.
— CB M.J. Stewart, who hauled in his third interception of the season, was next behind with 88 snaps. He played almost all of them in the slot.
— DE Adrian Clayborn, who started in place of an injured Olivier Vernon, played 76 snaps — the most of any defensive lineman and his most of the season.
— The Browns primarily rotated three different players at safety: Karl Joseph (72), Sheldrick Redwine (55) and Andrew Sendejo (47). Ronnie Harrison Jr., who missed Friday's practice because of his placement on the reserve/COVID-19 list, played 11 snaps.
— LB B.J. Goodson, after missing the past two games, played 47 snaps. He also dealt with a shoulder injury during the game.
— Rookie Jacob Phillips led all LBs with 50 snaps.
— DE Porter Gustin snagged his first career interception and played 31 snaps.
— In the first extended action of his career, G Michael Dunn played 53 snaps before suffering a calf injury.
— Blake Hance, whom the Browns signed off the Jets practice squad last week, played the final 14 snaps at LG.
— T Jack Conklin played 17 snaps before suffering a hamstring injury. Kendall Lamm played the final 50.
— TE Austin Hooper played all but seven snaps.
