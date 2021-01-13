Browns activate CBs Denzel Ward, Kevin Johnson

The Cleveland Browns have made the following roster moves:
Activated from Reserve/COVID-19:
CB Denzel Ward
Both players were sidelined for the Browns' past two games against the Steelers.
Ward has started 12 games this season, racking up 46 tackles, two interceptions and 18 passes defensed.
Johnson, who plays the bulk of his snaps in the slot, has appeared in 13 games and has 35 tackles and three passes defensed.
