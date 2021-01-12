Transactions

Browns place 2 on injured reserve, make other roster moves

Cleveland CB Robert Jackson and G Michael Dunn suffered injuries Sunday vs. Pittsburgh

Jan 12, 2021 at 01:01 PM
ClevelandBrowns.com

The Cleveland Browns have made the following roster moves: 

Placed on Reserve/Injured:

G Michael Dunn (calf)

CB Robert Jackson (hamstring)

Placed on Practice Squad/Injured:

CB A.J. Green

Signed to practice squad:

CB Donovan Olumba 

Olumba is 6-1, 195 pounds and in his first year out of Portland State. He was originally signed by the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent in 2018, spending the 2018 season and first 16 weeks of the 2019 season on the Cowboys' practice squad. He has appeared in one career game (2019 season finale). He spent the 2020 offseason with the Browns and was waived during final roster cuts. Born in Nashville, Tenn. and raised in Tucson, Ariz., Olumba will wear No. 40.

