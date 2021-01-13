Michael Dunn, Blake Hance and the improbable paths they took to Browns playoff lore

***

As the news broke last week that Bitonio was among the five new positive COVID-19 tests within the Browns organization, Dunn didn't even think about what it meant for him.

"Is he OK? How's he feeling?" Dunn thought to himself. "That's the No. 1 concern when anybody gets put on the COVID list. The world we're living in right now ... it's scary for anybody. My first thought was not necessarily, 'oh my gosh I'm starting.' It was how is my teammate doing? Coach Stefanski tested positive too. How is my coach doing?"

Dunn heard from Peters a few hours later. He was starting.

"It was quick but it definitely let me know, this is for real," Dunn said. "I've got to get ready for Sunday."

In normal times, this would have meant Dunn would be spending a full week inside the team facility doing everything possible to prepare himself for a matchup with not just the Steelers, but, more specifically, four-time Pro Bowl DT Cameron Heyward. Dunn would be the fifth different player to start at one of the team's two guard spots this season, and Heyward has made players with thousands of snaps of experience look like off-the-street players.

These aren't normal times, of course, and the Browns wouldn't have access to their team facility until Friday afternoon. So, Dunn devoured as much film as possible, watching every snap of Heyward's 2020 season, and then got creative.

Intermittently throughout the week, Dunn and his girlfriend got out of their apartment and stationed themselves between two garages. While his girlfriend shouted out different cadences and play calls, Dunn would go through a variety of pass sets he would need Sunday against the Steelers.

"It's not like going against an opponent," Dunn said, "but it's still good to get out in the air."

Hance, meanwhile, rarely put down his iPad as he immersed himself into a brand new offense. When Hance, an undrafted tackle out of Northwestern, saw he was listed with the team's starting field goal and PAT units, he figured he would be active for the first time in his NFL career.

Though he's just a second-year player, Hance came in with some institutional knowledge. One of the three teams Hance was a part of in 2019 was Washington, where Callahan was the offensive line coach before taking on the same position in Cleveland.

It wasn't much, but it was something.

"All of the O-line calls are pretty familiar," Hance said. "A lot of the play calls even had a lot of carryover from other offenses that I've been in. Honestly, I was really lucky there because it's been a lot quicker to catch on than it usually would be when you only have a few days to learn an offense."

Still, Hance hadn't even met most of his teammates or coaches in person — specifically his two offensive line coaches and Stefanski — because of the facility closure. Finally, it opened Friday afternoon, and Hance was able to go through his first official practice with his new team. He primarily helped out with the scout team and worked off to the side with Ryan Cordell, a coaching assistant who has served as the acting offensive line coach for the past two games, whenever a moment presented itself.

"It was basically going over the most base fundamentals," Hance said. "Day 1 install types of fundamentals."

Dunn stuck to his fundamentals and all of the hours of preparation he logged throughout the week as he went through what would become the game of his life.

The surrealness of the moment wore off when the Browns scored their second touchdown of the game, a 40-yard catch-and-run touchdown by Jarvis Landry that staked Cleveland to a lightning-quick 14-0 advantage.

That's when it hit Dunn like a sledgehammer: He was doing more than just holding his own. He belonged.

"It was my first kind of real pass set and I knew (Heyward) was going to give me his best rush," Dunn said. "I felt good on it, I got hands on him and next thing I know we score a touchdown. It was like, 'oh, I can do this. This is football. Let's go.' I felt like that really kind of gave me the confidence of going out and playing the rest of the game that same way."

That's exactly what Dunn did, as the Browns dominated the Steelers at the line of scrimmage and had some of their best rushing plays go directly behind him. Pro Football Focus gave Dunn a grade of 81.0, the fourth-best of any offensive player.

"I thought he was outstanding," Stefanski said. "Really, really great in his technique, in his effort and in his assignment. He did a great job, among others."

The only hangup: Dunn couldn't finish the game.

Dunn went down with a calf injury early in the fourth quarter as the Browns were driving to put away the Steelers. He tried his best to stay in the game, and even briefly attempted to return, but the pain and pull of the strain was too much to bear.

With Kendall Lamm filling in for RT Jack Conklin — who suffered a hamstring injury in the second quarter and was lost for the game — one of the only remaining options to fill the void was Hance. Though he'd gotten on the field for special teams, Hance would be experiencing his first in-game, live-speed snap on offense since the 2019 preseason.

"I was trying to stay warm over on the sidelines, but when (Dunn) went down, it really happened so fast," Hance said. "I didn't have many thoughts about it. I had to run out there."

Hance was immediately greeted by Tretter, who encouraged him to ask him anything.

"I don't care if they know what we're doing," Hance recalled Tretter saying. "Just make sure we're on the same page here."

The Browns ran right behind Hance on the first play, a 1-yard run by Kareem Hunt. From there, the chains got moving with a 17-yard completion to Landry and a key third-down conversion on a pass to Austin Hooper. Cody Parkey capped the 13-play, 59-yard drive that took 6:40 off the clock with a field goal that extended the Browns' lead to 16.

Hance wound up playing the final 14 snaps, including the final one in victory formation.

"It's already been a crazy journey for me. It's my second year and this is my fifth team already. Obviously every time there's turnover like that, it makes you doubt it a little bit," said Hance, who celebrated his 25th birthday Monday. "Getting here and being up for that game and seeing the excitement from all of the Cleveland fans and the team, it's been awesome.