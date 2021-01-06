Matchup to Watch: Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt rushing against the Steelers D

In the first 13 games of the season, only three team's running backs combined to rush for 100 yards against the Steelers. In that same span, only one team, the Baltimore Ravens in Week 8, saw their running backs combine to rush for more than 100 yards with a rushing touchdown. Well, in each of the last three games of the season, the running backs of the Bengals, Colts and Browns all rushed for more than 100 yards and scored a touchdowns against this Steelers defense. What was once an impenetrable run defense has become vulnerable late in the year, and the Browns, even without Pro Bowl G Joel Bitonio, must capitalize on that with a steady dose of Chubb and Kareem Hunt.