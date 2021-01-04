Browns leaders reflect on 'creating the standard,' bringing playoff football back to Cleveland

Baker Mayfield didn't wait until he joined the Cleveland Browns to show his confidence in bringing a winning culture to Cleveland.

When Mayfield, just a few months removed from winning the 2017 Heisman Trophy, met with dozens of national reporters at the scouting combine, he made a statement that made his confidence clear — if the Browns selected him with their first overall pick, they were going to draft a winner.

"If anybody's gonna turn that franchise around, it'd be me," Mayfield said. "I'd be able to put it in the right direction. They're very close. They have the right pieces."

Just six days after Mayfield, now in his third season with the Browns, made that statement, the team acquired someone else who believed they could bring winning football to Cleveland: Jarvis Landry.

The Browns traded for the sure-handed wide receiver from the Miami Dolphins and signed him to a five-year extension a month later. He's made several statements touting his goal to bring success to the Browns in his three seasons since, and he's already become one of the most embraced receivers in franchise history.

"My goal coming here is not to just win one game and have a parade or win two games," he said in a 2018 interview with Cleveland.com. "My goal is to win a championship. Every game is a championship for me. I want to win them all."

Then, there's Joel Bitonio, the longest tenured player on the team. There's Myles Garrett, the unquestionable leader of the defense and one of the greatest defensive players to ever wear a Browns uniform. There's Kevin Stefanski, who brought all of the pieces together under unprecedented circumstances due to COVID-19 pandemic and made 2020 feel like 2002 — the last time the Browns made the playoffs.

All of those people, among others, had one goal when they joined the Browns: bring a winning culture to Cleveland.

After the Browns' win over the Steelers on Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium, that goal has been accomplished.

"All it takes is you have to weather the storm," Mayfield said. "A lot of people here have weathered the storm and rolled with those punches, and you are seeing the benefits of just staying tough and doing that, facing adversity head on and saying we are tired of it, and let's go onto the next one."