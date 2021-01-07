Baker Mayfield ready to 'keep the chains moving' with Alex Van Pelt

Baker Mayfield will hear someone new in the earpiece inside of his helmet Sunday for the most important game of his NFL career.

The voice will be coming from Alex Van Pelt, the Browns' offensive coordinator, rather than Kevin Stefanski, the Browns' head coach. Stefanski has called plays for Mayfield and the offense all season and has helped ascend Mayfield's passing game to a new tier of efficiency.

Now, Stefanski won't be on the sidelines. He will be unable to coach Sunday night after testing positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, so instead of hearing the calm, cool and collected baritones of Stefanski, he'll hear Van Pelt.

Don't worry. He's calm, cool and collected, too.

"Much like my relationship with Kevin, (the relationship with Van Pelt) has been growing a lot as we have gone through these weeks with everything starting virtually and just getting to be around him more," Mayfield said. "He is not that far removed from his playing days. Just a real relatable guy. Very understanding. The open communication is pretty essential to what has been our success so far. AVP is just like that. He wants to talk through it and hear our thoughts as well."

Besides maybe a slight change in tone from what he normally hears through his helmet Sunday, Mayfield doesn't expect to hear anything unexpected or different with Van Pelt on the headset. The two have worked closely since the spring on technique, play designs and understanding the playbook.

Stefanski has always been with them in the discussions, too, and after four months and 16 games of showing off their work, Van Pelt and Mayfield feel more than comfortable with operating through a game together. The preparation leading up to the game will stay similar as it would for any other game — Stefanski can still coach from a virtual setting until kickoff Sunday — and the offense won't have to change anything even though their coach won't be on the sidelines.