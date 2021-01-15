Andrew Berry doesn't think Browns are ahead of schedule, says Divisional Round is 'not our final goal'

Andrew Berry always believed the Browns would be in this spot.

This was his expectation for his first season as the team's GM and EVP of Football Operations. He wanted to make it to the playoffs, yes, but he wanted to dig deeper than just one game. He believed the staff he and head coach Kevin Stefanski assembled had immediate potential in the AFC. The Browns had nothing to wait for.

Now, the Browns are two days from their first appearance in the AFC Divisional Round since 1994. Reaching the second round of the playoffs is even further assurance for many that all of the goals the Browns arranged for this season have been met.

Winning season? Check.

Consistent, stable performance at the quarterback position? Check.

Playoffs? Check.

Playoff win? Check.

But Berry's list still has boxes left unchecked.

"Obviously, we are very excited as an organization to be preparing for the divisional round against the Chiefs," Berry said. "With that being said, that is not our destination and that is not our final goal."

The final goal is winning the Super Bowl. Cleveland is three wins away from it, and Berry ensured Friday in a call with local reporters the Browns aren't ready to look back at this season — and what it might mean for the future — as long as the Lombardi trophy is still on the table.

It is. Berry expected it to be there when the Browns reached the middle of January, and after back-to-back wins over the Pittsburgh Steelers to end the longest playoff drought in NFL history, his team proved him right.

"We had high expectations for ourselves coming into the year," Berry said. "We thought that we had the right individuals within our organization where we could have success this year, but it always has to come together. You have to come together as a team. That is the case year over year, regardless of how players carry over. We had high expectations internally, but we also realized that we really had to do the work and stay focused on a week-to-week basis, and if that part of the process could be taken care of, we thought that the results would come."

They have, and they've come in several different ways.